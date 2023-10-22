Deshaun Watson suffers head injury vs. Colts, latest on Browns QB's health

Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon after missing a few weeks. The quarterback was dealing with a rotator cuff injury and was medically cleared this past week. His return didn't get off to a great start for many reasons.

Watson threw an early interception in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Watson threw yet another interception. This time, though, he appeared to suffer a head injury. He took a hard hit from Colts' defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. He was seen lying on his back and was tended to by the medical staff.

"#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is in the medical tent after taking a hard shot and landing on his back. PJ Walker is warming up," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Watson was then seen walking into the Cleveland Browns medical tent on the sidelines and backup QB P.J. Walker began warming up. The situation has led the Browns to be once again uncertain about their quarterback's status moving forward.

Will QB Deshaun Watson return in Week 7 vs. Colts?

Shortly after Deshaun Watson entered the medical tent, he was seen returning to the sideline. He watched Walker play a series and was escorted to the tent alongside the team's neurologist, which signaled that he had possibly suffered a head injury.

The quarterback was shoved hard enough to the ground, where his head appeared to hit the ground.

Expand Tweet

Watson completed just one of five passes for a total of five passing yards before exiting the game. The Browns QB was checked and cleared from the concussion protocol. Despite Watson returning to the sideline with his helmet in tow, P.J. Walker remained in the game for the remainder of the first half.

Expand Tweet

Whether it's the hit he took or the rotator cuff injury, the Cleveland Browns appear to be cautious with the return of their quarterback.