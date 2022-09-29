Deshaun Watson suspension: When does the Cleveland Browns QB return to action?

Deshaun Watson was embroiled in several sexual misconduct civil cases following his offseason trade from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. After months of scrutiny and speculation, the NFL announced Watson's punishment on August 18, 2022.

Watson was initially handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by former Delaware federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. However, it was later confirmed that the quarterback would be ruled out for 11 games in the 2022 NFL regular season. Watson also has to pay a $5 million fine for his off-field conduct violations and undergo counseling as part of his punishment.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

Given Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension, he will be eligible to return for the Browns in Week 13 against the Texans. The Browns will lock horns with the Texans on December 3. However, it remains to be seen whether Watson will start against his former team as soon as he's suitable to return.

Watson and the NFL agreed to an 11-game suspension which began in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Watson has also missed matchups against the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.

Jacoby Brissett has been the starting quarterback for the Browns this season and is expected to remain so until Watson's return. The Browns are currently 2-1 this season and are at the summit of the AFC North standings. Kevin Stefanski's side will be hoping to maintain their stronghold in the division before Watson returns to the fold.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself 11-game suspension for Deshaun Watson... That's 65% of the season. So the question is: Are the Browns willing to hand the keys to a veteran, playoff-hopeful roster for that long to Jacoby Brissett? 11-game suspension for Deshaun Watson... That's 65% of the season. So the question is: Are the Browns willing to hand the keys to a veteran, playoff-hopeful roster for that long to Jacoby Brissett?

Deshaun Watson stats and records

The Houston Texans picked Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson steered the Texans to consecutive division titles in 2018 and 2019. He also led the league in passing yards (4,823) in 2020.

He spent five seasons in Houston, earning three Pro Bowl honors. He then made the switch to the Cleveland Browns in 2022. However, he is yet to feature in a game for the Browns.

In his NFL career, Watson has amassed 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions. He boasts a 28-25 regular-season record as a starter.

