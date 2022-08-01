NFL's six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson includes bizarre clause

Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension by former judge Sue L. Robinson, the arbitrator in his disciplinary hearing. This concludes a 16 month NFL investigation into the accusations of sexual misconduct levied against the quarterback.

Interestingly, Robinson added a very peculiar clause within the Cleveland Browns quarterback’s clause. Going forward, Deshaun Watson can only receive massages from therapists on the Cleveland staff.

This means that he is not allowed to employ his own therapists. This makes sense as he is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with multiple female massage therapists.

According to a New York Times report by Jenny Vrentas, Watson met with at least 66 women for massages over a 17-month period. This was between the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2021. The quarterback has been accused by 24 different women of sexual misconduct during those massage sessions.

The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, per sources.The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, per sources.The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. https://t.co/NS6Yr14qLx Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision also says Deshaun Watson must get all his massage therapy from club therapists, per source. twitter.com/tompelissero/s… Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision also says Deshaun Watson must get all his massage therapy from club therapists, per source. twitter.com/tompelissero/s…

Twenty of the 24 women who sued the Browns signal-caller reached a settlement with Watson in June this year. According to the women's attorney, Tony Buzbee, three of the four remaining women have reached confidential settlements with the quarterback. They will likely end those cases this month.

Buzbee did not automatically disclose which of the women is the only one not to have settled with Deshaun Watson. In a statement, Buzbee confirmed the settlements and noted that he’ll continue to discuss the lone case with Watson's legal team:

“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that, late last night, our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson. We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team, as appropriate.”

Chris Easterling @ceasterlingABJ Tony Buzbee, who has represented the original 24 women who filed lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, issued a statement this morning regarding the settlement of three of the final four cases. There remains one suit active against Watson. Tony Buzbee, who has represented the original 24 women who filed lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, issued a statement this morning regarding the settlement of three of the final four cases. There remains one suit active against Watson. https://t.co/oc8ThtImzz

In March this year, the Houston Texans traded the quarterback to the Browns and they subsequently gave him a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract. Given his suspension, we’ll see Watson play from Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Can Judge Robinson compel Deshaun Watson to see only Cleveland Browns therapists?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Questions will arise regarding this specific part of Robinson’s ruling. The first is if she even has the power to make such a decision. Limiting a player from getting external treatment for an injury is well past the scope of player control. This is commonly restricted to fines and suspensions.

It’s also difficult to comprehend how such a ruling would be carried out. Without question, it’s understandable to see why Robinson added this clause to the quarterback’s ruling, given his history. We’ll see if this aspect of his suspension can be executed.

It may well be that Watson doesn't want to make any noise about this and will be content to try and put the entire situation behind him.

