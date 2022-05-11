“Like so many women who are victims of sex crimes, I know what it’s like not to be believed” - Many Browns fans have been unable to process Deshaun Watson trade

In a story published in the Akron Beacon Journal in March, sports columnist Marla Ridenour outlined her experience as a survivor of sexual assault and her emotions over Deshaun Watson's move to the Cleveland Browns.

At one point in the article, Ridenour wrote:

“Like many who are victims of sex crimes, I know what it’s like not to be believed”

Her full article outlining the triggering experience can be found here:

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ The most important bylined story of my life: #Browns ' Deshaun Watson trade triggers past for sexual assault victims. I am one of them beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal The most important bylined story of my life: #Browns' Deshaun Watson trade triggers past for sexual assault victims. I am one of them beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal

Watson's last snap in an NFL game came on January 3, 2021, in a 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He finished the game 28 of 39 with 365 yards and three touchdowns, but the Houston Texans allowed a 52-yard completion to AJ Brown to set up the game-winning field goal for the Titans, and they ended their season a pedestrian 4-12.

Despite the poor record, Watson was a bright spot on the field. He completed over 70 percent of his passes on the season for 4,800 yards and 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions, playing with a team that was severely lacking weapons. He also added 90 carries for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns.

From an on-the-field perspective, it's easy to see why the Browns were interested. But as we all know, Watson missed the entire 2021 season addressing charges of sexual misconduct against several women. Although it was determined that Watson would not face criminal charges, civil suits are still pending, and Watson's trade to Cleveland has his new fan base divided over his alleged behavior.

In March, Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam issued a statement to other fans who were sexual abuse victims following the signing, addressing the thoughts that went into the decision:

Deshaun Watson will begin depositions later this week

There is seemingly no end in sight to Watson's legal battles. He is scheduled to testify in more depositions on Friday. As of now, he has only testified for seven of the 22 cases filed against him.

Watson's legal team argues that Watson's new "full-time job in Ohio" makes the depositions difficult to schedule. Both sides have also reportedly agreed not to have a trial during the football season, so this story will be in the news for a while.

In the meantime, it will continue to impact the community. Shortly after Watson's signing, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center offered support, claiming, "We hear your outrage."

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center @clevelandrcc



Need support? Contact the 24/7 Crisis & Support Hotline: Call or text (216) 619-6192.

wkyc.com/article/sports… "We understand the story surrounding [Deshaun] Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors."Need support? Contact the 24/7 Crisis & Support Hotline: Call or text (216) 619-6192. "We understand the story surrounding [Deshaun] Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors." Need support? Contact the 24/7 Crisis & Support Hotline: Call or text (216) 619-6192.wkyc.com/article/sports…

The saying goes that 'winning cures all,' but this may prove an issue some Browns fans are unwilling to look past, regardless of Watson's on-field performance.

Rapper, actor, and lawyer Mekka Don tweeted some thoughts on the signing that are felt by many Browns fans everywhere. He wrote:

"Honestly I can’t really process this Deshaun Watson thing. As a Browns FOOTBALL fan, it’s obviously great. BUT I believe women…& there are a lot of them. Not being indicted isn’t conclusory. I don’t know how to separate it all…if I should…if I shouldn’t. I just don’t know."

Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic Honestly I can’t really process this Deshaun Watson thing. As a Browns FOOTBALL fan, it’s obviously great. BUT I believe women…& there are a lot of them. Not being indicted isn’t conclusory. I don’t know how to separate it all…if I should…if I shouldn’t. I just don’t know. Honestly I can’t really process this Deshaun Watson thing. As a Browns FOOTBALL fan, it’s obviously great. BUT I believe women…& there are a lot of them. Not being indicted isn’t conclusory. I don’t know how to separate it all…if I should…if I shouldn’t. I just don’t know.

Watson has already arrived in Cleveland for voluntary OTAs and appears ready to take the field at some point in the 2022-23 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht