Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Browns could seek "desperate counterpart" after $230,000,000 bust

Deshaun Watson could be on his way out after the end of the 2024 NFL season if he does not put in an impressive outing this year. At least that is what reporter Brad Gagnon believes could happen.

His reasoning is that the Browns quarterback has not been impressive for the Browns and that they could look to find a "desperate counterpart" if he struggles again. He has played just 12 games since arriving from the Houston Texans two years back on a fully guaranteed $230 million deal for five years.

That has come about due to a combination of factors. Last season he was injured and in his first year in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson was suspended by the league due to their investigation into accusations of his sexual misconduct.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, on the face of it, that seems a good enough reason to move on from Deshaun Watson if he struggles again this year. But with the salary cap space and the guaranteed contract, the Browns might have to think twice before moving on from him. But just as the Broncos decided to move on from Russell Wilson despite his mammoth contract, Cleveland could do, as Denver's treatment of the current Pittsburgh star could act as precedent in a copycat league.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Expand Tweet

Deshaun Watson shows a marked downturn in performance for the Browns compared to the Texans

As Gagnon also points out, Deshaun Watson has been far from impressive for the Browns when he has been on the field. That can be backed up with statistics too. During his tenure with the Browns, his lowest passer rating over four years was 98.0. His 84.3 passer rating last year was his highest in Cleveland.

In addition to that, his passing yards per game have dipped significantly. During the first four years of his career, he never averaged less than 242.7 yards per game during the season. Even that came in the first year when he played just seven games. In 2020, he had over 300 passing yards per game.

However, Deshaun Watson has averaged in the 180s in terms of passing yards per game when it comes to his two years with the Browns.

He has just 14 touchdowns in 12 games for Cleveland. In contrast, when he used to play for Houston, he threw 19 touchdowns in just seven games in his first year. And he never threw below 25 touchdowns in any full season that he had with the Texans.

His completion percentage never dipped below 67.3 in the three years where he was the designated starter. Meanwhile, it has never gone above 61.4 percent for the Browns and that was last year.

All in all, it is quite remarkable how far off the mark Deshaun Watson has been in the last two seasons. But maybe he can go on a roll and rediscover his form if he can stay healthy and out of trouble. If he does so, all such speculations will become moot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.