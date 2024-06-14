Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Browns could seek "desperate counterpart" after $230,000,000 bust

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Standings
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Player Guessing Game
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Browns could seek "desperate counterpart" after $230,000,000 bust

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Browns could seek "desperate counterpart" after $230,000,000 bust

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 15, 2024 00:57 GMT
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Browns could seek "desperate counterpart" after $230,000,000 bust

Deshaun Watson could be on his way out after the end of the 2024 NFL season if he does not put in an impressive outing this year. At least that is what reporter Brad Gagnon believes could happen.

His reasoning is that the Browns quarterback has not been impressive for the Browns and that they could look to find a "desperate counterpart" if he struggles again. He has played just 12 games since arriving from the Houston Texans two years back on a fully guaranteed $230 million deal for five years.

That has come about due to a combination of factors. Last season he was injured and in his first year in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson was suspended by the league due to their investigation into accusations of his sexual misconduct.

also-read-trending Trending

Now, on the face of it, that seems a good enough reason to move on from Deshaun Watson if he struggles again this year. But with the salary cap space and the guaranteed contract, the Browns might have to think twice before moving on from him. But just as the Broncos decided to move on from Russell Wilson despite his mammoth contract, Cleveland could do, as Denver's treatment of the current Pittsburgh star could act as precedent in a copycat league.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Deshaun Watson shows a marked downturn in performance for the Browns compared to the Texans

As Gagnon also points out, Deshaun Watson has been far from impressive for the Browns when he has been on the field. That can be backed up with statistics too. During his tenure with the Browns, his lowest passer rating over four years was 98.0. His 84.3 passer rating last year was his highest in Cleveland.

In addition to that, his passing yards per game have dipped significantly. During the first four years of his career, he never averaged less than 242.7 yards per game during the season. Even that came in the first year when he played just seven games. In 2020, he had over 300 passing yards per game.

However, Deshaun Watson has averaged in the 180s in terms of passing yards per game when it comes to his two years with the Browns.

He has just 14 touchdowns in 12 games for Cleveland. In contrast, when he used to play for Houston, he threw 19 touchdowns in just seven games in his first year. And he never threw below 25 touchdowns in any full season that he had with the Texans.

His completion percentage never dipped below 67.3 in the three years where he was the designated starter. Meanwhile, it has never gone above 61.4 percent for the Browns and that was last year.

All in all, it is quite remarkable how far off the mark Deshaun Watson has been in the last two seasons. But maybe he can go on a roll and rediscover his form if he can stay healthy and out of trouble. If he does so, all such speculations will become moot.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी