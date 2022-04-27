Deshaun Watson makes bold claim before even playing a game for the Browns

Quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to be settling in at the Cleveland Browns. In an interview on Building The Browns 2022: New Additions Episode 2 on the Browns YouTube channel, the new quarterback talked about joining Cleveland.

Here's what he said:

“Ever since I got off the plane. Spending time with the coaching staff, meeting everyone and walking through the hallways. It was all great energy. I’m happy to be here. I’m excited to be here and am looking forward to being here for the rest of my career.”

The former Houston Texans quarterback added that Cleveland was the best place for him to be to succeed:

"me and my agent knew that when it came down to it, what was the best situation for me ultimately to come in and help a team win a Super Bowl... That's what I wanted ultimately and I knew that Cleveland was the opportunity."

It's safe to say that Watson thinks highly of the Browns set-up and also their chances this season. If he does play for the rest of his career in Cleveland, he could become their greatest franchise quarterback of all time. After a year on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see how he does.

Deshaun Watson signed the highest-guaranteed contract in NFL history

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The highly rated quarterback's praise for the Browns franchise is obviously requited. When the Browns traded for him, they gave him the highest-guaranteed contract in NFL history, extending him to a five-year $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. He played 54 games for the Texans, throwing for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,677 yards and added a further 17 touchdowns on the ground. These numbers could really make a difference for the Browns.

Prior to the extension, there had only been two fully-guaranteed contracts in NFL history. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year $150 million extension this off-season and in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year $84 million deal.

Watson is obviously delighted to be at the Browns and clearly fancies their chances. After becoming one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, it will be interesting to see not just how he performs, but if the Browns are any closer to winning their first Super Bowl.

