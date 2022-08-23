"Deshaun Watson will be making s***loads of money" - American Author slams US legal system for blackballing Colin Kaepernick because he knelt

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns finally received some clarity from the NFL regarding how long their quarterback will be out of action this season.

However, the league has been facing a considerable amount of backlash from fans on account of Watson's suspension.

American author Jeff Pearlman was the latest to point the finger at the United States' legal system after two grand juries in Texas declined to charge Deshaun Watson.

"It is absolutely bonkers Deshaun Watson will be making s***loads of money playing football and Colin Kaepernick never got a second chance. Because he knelt."

Watson's suspension spans 11 games, while the NFL has also slapped the Browns QB with a $5 million fine. Watson's contract, however, guarantees him $230 million, a fact that Pearlman underlined on Twitter this week.

Pearlman also pointed out that while Watson will still be allowed to play football and get his payday, Colin Kaepernick is seemingly still blackballed by the league.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback ignited a nation-wide debate when he exercised his right to protest in 2016 in light of the rampant police brutality in the country. Kaepernick started taking a knee during the national anthem, a gesture that didn't go down well with former US President Donald Trump. The former President publicly lashed out at Kaepernick during his campaign.

In June 2020, the league admitted it failed to support its players after a number of players called on the NFL to condemn racism.

In a statement released at the time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said:

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

Deshaun Watson suspension: When will the Cleveland Browns QB return?

Deshaun Watson was handed a revised 11-game suspension by the league last week, with the NFL and the NFLPA coming to an agreement.

While the NFL was reportedly seeking a year-long suspension for the Browns QB, Deshaun Watson is now eligible to make his return after November 28th. The day after the Browns' 11th game.

As fate would have it, the Browns' next game sees them face the Houston Texans, which is possibly when Watson could officially make his Browns debut.

By the time the Browns play the Texans, Watson will have missed 700 days of action after sitting out the 2021 season with the Texans.

Edited by James Meyers