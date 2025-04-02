"Deshaun Watson will never play another game" - Ex-Eagles scout claims $230,000,000 QB's Browns stint is done after Jimmy Haslam's remorse

Deshaun Watson has not been able to live up to the hype since he was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans. There were many outside circumstances involved with the move as well, but one thing was certain: the Browns were finally getting a quarterback who could lead them on the field. However, that was not the case.

On his "3&OUT with John Middlekauff" podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles scout suggested that Deshaun Watson's career with the Cleveland Browns is over and will not play another down for the team.

"Jimmy Haslam came out today and said, in regards to Dshaun Watson, it was a big swing and a miss. Damn, Deshaun Watson will never play another game for the Cleveland Browns. His career with the Cleveland Browns is over because I don't think you say a comment like this without saying this thing is basically a wrap."

Below is the full clip from the 3&OUT podcast shared on social media.

Watson has played in 19 games over three years for the Browns and has gone 9-10 and completed 341 of 557 (61.2%) of his passes for 3,365 yards with 19 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon late last season and is not expected to be able to play in 2025.

Watson is entering the fourth year of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract that he signed when traded to the Browns.

Cleveland Browns owner puts pressure on general manager

The Cleveland Browns have not been able to get to being a winning organization and it seems that jobs could be on the line this season. Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, discussed how general manager Andrew Berry knows the significance of nailing the 2025 NFL draft when speaking at the NFL Annual Meetings.

"Andrew (Berry) understands how important the draft is this year. He's got to nail it, but he understands how important it is. Everybody in our organization does." h/t Sports Illustrated

This is a bold proclamation to put out publicly by Haslam. With the Browns having a lot of holes on the roster, including quarterback, it will be interesting to see how the Cleveland Browns, who currently hold 10 draft picks, attack the draft, which is listed below.

Round Overall Pick 1 2 2 33 3 67 3 94 4 104 6 179 6 192 6 200 6 216 7 255

