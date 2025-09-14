"Designer everywhere": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's gameday outfit for Jaguars vs Bengals Week 2 clash

As the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, all eyes will be on rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who displayed his dual-threat ability last week.Travis Hunter caught six passes for 33 yards on eight targets in his offensive role and had six defensive snaps in a 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on his NFL debut last Sunday.The Jaguars rookie caught the attention of the fans with his sleek pregame outfit for the Week 2 clash against the Bengals.&quot;Designer everywhere.&quot;Dev @devmetaxLINKDesigner everywhere&quot;All eyes on Hunter today, time to prove Game 1 wasn’t a fluke.&quot;Scratch @ayo_kawoLINKAll eyes on Hunter today, time to prove Game 1 wasn’t a fluke.&quot;Travis Hunter locked in for Week 2 🔥 JAX vs CIN is about to be a show.&quot;MoonMission @sandeshpathLINKTravis Hunter locked in for Week 2 🔥 JAX vs CIN is about to be a show.&quot;All he had to do was get rid of that dread.&quot;ozovehe @ozave11LINKAll he had to do was get rid of that dread&quot;Hunter coming straight from his Malcolm X cosplay Saturday night.&quot;Beer Swallower @BeerSwallowerLINKHunter coming straight from his Malcolm X cosplay Saturday nightTravis Hunter was one of the biggest high-profile names in the 2025 NFL draft and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Jaguars with the second pick.Travis Hunter not content with limited role for Jaguars despite an impressive NFL debutAlthough Travis Hunter asserted his credentials as a dual-threat star, the Heisman winner was not satisfied with the performance.&quot;I did my job,&quot; Hunter said. &quot;That was the main focus. I did what they asked me to do. I know I can do more and I know I can do better.&quot;The Jaguars had an efficient rushing game against the Panthers, with the team dominating the ground game, rushing for 200 yards. Hunter revelled in the plan and praised the team effort after the win:“That’s great. You can run the ball, and then they have to come up and play man and press us. Then we get to throw the ball, so it was great that we were able to run the ball right through them.”While Hunter had a bigger offensive role in the Jaguars' season opener, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the rookie will see more defensive snaps in the Week 2 clash against the Bengals.