  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Designer everywhere": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's gameday outfit for Jaguars vs Bengals Week 2 clash

"Designer everywhere": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's gameday outfit for Jaguars vs Bengals Week 2 clash

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:11 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's gameday outfit for Jaguars vs Bengals Week 2 clash - Source: Getty

As the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, all eyes will be on rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who displayed his dual-threat ability last week.

Ad

Travis Hunter caught six passes for 33 yards on eight targets in his offensive role and had six defensive snaps in a 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on his NFL debut last Sunday.

The Jaguars rookie caught the attention of the fans with his sleek pregame outfit for the Week 2 clash against the Bengals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Designer everywhere."
Ad
"All eyes on Hunter today, time to prove Game 1 wasn’t a fluke."
Ad
"Travis Hunter locked in for Week 2 🔥 JAX vs CIN is about to be a show."
Ad
"All he had to do was get rid of that dread."
Ad
"Hunter coming straight from his Malcolm X cosplay Saturday night."
Ad

Travis Hunter was one of the biggest high-profile names in the 2025 NFL draft and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Jaguars with the second pick.

Travis Hunter not content with limited role for Jaguars despite an impressive NFL debut

Although Travis Hunter asserted his credentials as a dual-threat star, the Heisman winner was not satisfied with the performance.

Ad
"I did my job," Hunter said. "That was the main focus. I did what they asked me to do. I know I can do more and I know I can do better."

The Jaguars had an efficient rushing game against the Panthers, with the team dominating the ground game, rushing for 200 yards. Hunter revelled in the plan and praised the team effort after the win:

Ad
“That’s great. You can run the ball, and then they have to come up and play man and press us. Then we get to throw the ball, so it was great that we were able to run the ball right through them.”

While Hunter had a bigger offensive role in the Jaguars' season opener, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the rookie will see more defensive snaps in the Week 2 clash against the Bengals.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications