Designer of Travis Kelce’s silk shirt worn during first Taylor Swift kiss credits Chiefs TE for 3000% uptick in business

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are publicly official and the silk shirt that witnessed the Chiefs tight end's first communal kiss with the singer has become hot property. Speaking to ABC, the designer has confirmed that it has certainly led to some extended interest in his products.

Logan Horne is a designer based out of Florida. He confirmed that he was not in any doubt about the shirt the Kansas City player wore the shirt to Taylor Swift's tour performance in Argentina. It has a distinctive pattern with hearts on the back. He was thrilled that it was part of the first kiss that the world saw between the couple. Horne also confirmed that he has previously seen his shirts on the Chief tight end's back in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said,

“From the second I saw the video, I knew it was mine. The fact that it was their first kiss on camera and the shirt happened to be covered with hearts on the back was pretty cool. I saw a video of him getting off of the team jet in Jacksonville wearing my shirt and my jaw just hit the floor."

Naturally, he has been asked again and again if he has sold out the shirt. As explained by him, since he makes this bespoke silk apparels using Chanel scarves, they are unique and only a single unit is produced, which Travis Kelce now owns. Therefore, he does not have another copy of it that people can order. Horne continued by saying that his website traffic us up to the tune of 3000%,

“People keep asking me, well did you sell out? I sold out when he bought it because there’s only one. My website traffic is through the roof.”

Designer wants to meet Travis Kelce after he wears his shirt to Taylor Swift concert

Logan Horne also confessed that Taylor Swift is not the only one who is a fan of the NFL player. He wishes to meet the Super Bowl winner and has high hopes that it will come to pass since the tight end has messaged him, tagged him and follows him on social media.

"He [Travis Kelce] did follow me on Instagram and he messaged me that he was a big fan of the shirts, which is pretty cool. And he tagged me, actually."

Logan Horne might not have ever expected it but his shirt was part of pop culture history. Anybody who is a Swiftie, or who was present at 'The Eras Tour' in Argentina, is unlikely to forget his name soon.