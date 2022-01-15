Ex-NFL player Desmond Marrow gets record settlement over violent police arrest

Former NFL player Desmond Marrow agreed to a "record amount" settlement with Henry County. In 2017, a Henry County police officer arrested Marrow and choked him while he was in handcuffs during a traffic incident involving road rage in 2017.

The police officer who choked Marrow pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in 2020. Eventually, the officer rescinded his law enforcement certification and had to perform 40 hours of community service while taking a required anger management course.

Desmond Marrow was deeply affected after violent icident

In the aftermath, Marrow stated that the incident left him with trauma, including headaches, migraines, and flashbacks of the officer in his sleep. The record settlement was for a “non-death, officer-involved use of force” in Henry County. Henry County is in the state of Georgia outside of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

According to 11 Alive news, for Marrow’s case, a federal border officer was a witness and also provided a statement on the incident:

“Because he wanted to know why he was suddenly being arrested, both officers lifted the subject by both legs, bringing him down on his head. I was so shocked to see that happen. Never in my life have I seen this happen, only on TV. It was sad to see this happen," the border officer said.

Marrow himself stated what he has gone through since the violent incident:

“As far as physically, I get just like excruciating headaches, migraines - a toothache and a headache at the same time is like a pain I wouldn’t wish on nobody," he said. "I gotta go through that. I see Officer Rose, he lay with me often at night, just, he’ll be in my room. I see him. So, it’s like I’ve learned to forgive him, but he’s always there. The nightmares, the traumatic - the flashbacks.”

Desmond Marrow played college football at the University of Toledo. He had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans starting in 2012 but did not play in a regular-season game with either team.

Edited by Piyush Bisht