NFL players do a whole host of commercials, and for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, his latest one has fans rather bemused. With the Falcons coming off a 24-16 loss in which Ridder threw three interceptions, the timing of the advertisement is odd for some.

But in truth, appearing in commercials is a part of the job for NFL players as sponsorships and money come with it.

For Ridder, he won the starting job for Arthur Smith's team and has had an up-and-down start to the season, but his commercial has fans talking.

For his DoorDash commercial, one unkind fan said that he is looking at his future job.

"Looking at his future job probably."

Others gave their thoughts on Ridder's DoorDash commercial.

Many fans are mocking Ridder for taking part in the commercial. But in reality, a whole host of NFL players do plenty of this kind of work during the year.

Desmond Ridder and Falcons off to decent start

At the start of the season, if someone told Falcons fans that they would be 3-3 after six games with Desmond Ridder starting, they would have taken it.

In his last two games, Ridder has thrown for over 300 yards in each of them with three touchdowns and three interceptions. After taking over from Marcus Mariota last season, Atlanta went forward with Ridder as their starter.

With Desmond Ridder under center, the Falcons offense ranks 29th for points scored per game (16.5), while the defense is proving to be a stout unit, only allowing 20 points a game (ranks 14th).

In his six games this season, Ridder has thrown for 1,380 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. With a good group of young stars that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Atlanta has some upside, and it's up to Desmond Ridder to bring it all together.

After the first six weeks, the Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South, and with Ridder under center, could he lead them to a division title?