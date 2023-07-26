Despite ugly $108,000,000 Packers divorce, Aaron Rodgers shows affection for Green Bay's QB1 Jordan Love

The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay is over, and it is Jordan Love's time to shine after sitting behind the four-time NFL MVP for the last few seasons. With the split between Rodgers and the Packers is thought to have been a little sticky, some wondered what the relationship is like between himself and other players.

For Love, his relationship with Rodgers is still good, and in fact, the veteran quarterback got in touch with his successor in Green Bay. Rodgers gave him some advice as he prepares to enter training camp as the starting quarterback for the first time.

Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

“Aaron reached out to me last night and that’s exactly what he said, be yourself. have fun, enjoy it. Obviously, it's my time now and he said just be yourself. I mean that’s all you can do, that’s been the message from everybody, don’t try and be anybody else, don’t try to be Aaron, things like that and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

It is now Jordan Love's team, and with a new era in Green Bay, many are bullish on what the team can achieve this season. All eyes are on Love to see how he handles the pressure of being the starter.

What are the expectations for Jordan Love and Packers?

Green Bay Packers' offseason workout

For most, with Rodgers no longer the starter, the Packers have dropped out of Super Bowl and NFC North contention.

However, others are still bullish on what Love can now do as he leads the offense. With young receivers in Christian Watson and Romeu Doubs showing great signs in their rookie seasons, Love has weapons to use.

Then we add in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as the running backs, and suddenly, Jordan Love has a nice complement of weapons around him to ease the transition into being the team's starter.

Of course, there will always be detractors of what Love can do, but sitting behind a four-time NFL MVP winner, no doubt Love picked up some things from Rodgers. He will look to implement them in his own game.

Times are changing in Green Bay, with Jordan Love now having the keys to the offense. Who knows what the Packers will look like in 2023, but one thing is for certain, Rodgers has Love's back no matter what.