Detroit Lions' asking price for Jameson Williams in potential trade revealed

Signs are pointing to the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Jameson Williams heading toward a split, as a report emerged Monday that the Lions are open to trading the 24-year-old if the price is right.
On Monday night, fans noticed something strange: Williams unfollowed the Lions on Instagram and posted cryptic messages such as “Loyalty b4 any n everything” and “STAY SUCKA FREE.”
NFL draft analyst Charlie Campbell added fuel to the fire by reporting the Lions’ asking price for Williams.
"Per team sources, the Detroit Lions are probably not trading wide receiver Jameson Williams for anything less than a 1st-round pick," he posted on X.
Williams is one of the fastest players in the league, boasting a blistering 40-yard dash time of 4.1 seconds. The Lions, under head coach Dan Campbell, built plays specifically to get the ball in his hands.
After a strong 2024 season, trade rumors surrounding the former Alabama speedster are picking up steam. Williams recorded 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns last year, living up to his first-round hype.
Jameson Williams' possible replacement
The Jameson Williams trade rumors aren’t going away — and now, the discussion is shifting toward who could replace him in Detroit. If the Lions do trade their star wideout, insiders believe they already have a contingency plan in place.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned Williams twice in potential trade contexts Monday. Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine believes George Pickens could be the answer.
"The Lions have a few roster needs, particularly at wide receiver, edge defender and guard. They could trade up or trade away their first-rounder, but instead, they take a chance on the Steelers' George Pickens."
"Pickens is a free agent after the 2025 season and the Steelers added D.K. Metcalf in a blockbuster trade earlier in the offseason, so perhaps they could let Pickens walk if the offer is enticing," Valentine added.
If general manager Brad Holmes wants to swap stars, Pickens might be the high-upside gamble the Lions need if they move on from Williams.
