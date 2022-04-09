"I don't think you need that" - Detroit Lions HC says teams don't need elite QBs to win big in the NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that NFL teams do not need an elite quarterback to win big in the league. Yes, you read that right.

In a league where having an elite quarterback can paper over other cracks on the roster, hearing Campbell say this is somewhat odd. We have seen over the years how valuable having a good quarterback can be to a team's success. However, the Lions head coach doesn't feel the same way.

Campbell was speaking to reporters on Thursday and stated that to have long-term success, teams do not need an elite quarterback. He explained:

“No, I don’t think you need that (elite quarterbacks). I think that those guys like that are obviously, they’re special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don’t believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success."

Given the Lions' recent struggles, having a good quarterback wouldn't be a bad thing. Many have stated that the franchise wasted the best years of now LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's career. We have now seen what he has gone on to produce.

With Jared Goff currently under center, it is not known if the franchise sees him as "the guy", given the poor record of last season.

Detroit Lions finished last in the NFC North, winning just three games and drawing one. Goff ended the year with 3,245 passing yards, just 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was sacked a career-high 35 times.

Could Detroit Lions draft a QB in the Draft?

Malik Willis at the NFL combine

With the Detroit Lions currently holding two first-round selections (Pick 2 and 32), they will essentially have their pick of the entire draft board.

It is thought that Jacksonville, who holds the number one pick, will draft Aiden Hutchinson from Michigan. Detroit is up next. The draft is not loaded with quarterback talent but there are still some nice players who the franchise could draft.

Malik Willis out of Liberty and Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh are both expected to go in the first-round at some point. Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati, Matt Corral from Mississippi, and Sam Howell from North Carolina, all could be viable options as well.

With Goff still only 27-years-old, it is likely that the Detroit Lions will stick with their current quarterback, but they may have an eye on the future as well. The NFL Draft is going to be a must-watch event to see what teams will do.

