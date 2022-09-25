Detroit Lions' head coach history and ranking the Top 5

The Detroit Lions have had 29 head coaches in their history. The franchise was founded as the Portsmouth Spartans in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 12, 1930. In 1934, they relocated and became the Detroit Lions. Hal Griffen was the team's first head coach and currently Dan Campbell is employed in that role.

The franchise is currently playing their 93rd season in the NFL. Detroit are yet to win the Super Bowl, however, they have won four NFL championship games (pre-Super Bowl era) in 1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957. Let's look at the history of the Lions' head coaches.

Detroit Lions head coach history table

Current head coach Dan Campbell

Here is the complete list of Detroit Lions head coaches:

Head Coach Years Record Playoff record Dan Campbell 2021-2022 3-13-1 0-0 Matt Patricia 2018-2020 13-29-1 0-0 Darell Bevell 2020 1-4-0 0-0 Jim Caldwell 2014-2017 36-28-0 0-2 Jim Schwartz 2009-2013 29-51-0 0-1 Rod marinelli 2006-2008 10-38-0 0-0 Dick jauron 2005 5-11-0 0-0 Steve Mariucci 2003-2005 16-32-0 0-0 Marty Mornhinweg 2001-2002 5-27-0 0-0 Gary Moeller 2000 9-7-0 0-0 Bobby Ross 1997-2000 31-33-0 0-2 Wayne Fontes 1989-1996 64-64-0 1-3 Darryl Rogers 1985-1988 20-43-0 0-0 Monte Clark 1978-1984 43-61-1 0-2 Tommy Hudspeth 1976-1977 12-16-0 0-0 Rick Forzano 1974-1976 20-22-0 0-0 Don McCafferty 1973 6-7-1 0-0 Joe Schmidt 1967-1972 43-34-7 0-1 Harry Gilmer 1965-1966 10-16-2 0-0 George Wilson 1957-1964 53-45-6 2-0 Buddy Parker 1950-1956 53-29-2 3-1 Bo McMillin 1948-1950 12-24-0 0-0 Gus Dorais 1943-1947 20-31-2 0-0 Bill Edwards 1941-1942 4-17-1 0-0 Bull Karcis 1942 0-11-0 0-0 Potsy Clark 1931-1936, 1940 53-24-7 1-0 Gus Henderson 1939 6-5-0 0-0 Dutch Clark 1937-1938 14-8-0 0-0 Hal Griffen 1930 5-6-3 0-0

Detroit Lions' head coach history

Hal Griffen

Hal Griffen was the first head coach for the franchise, then known as the Portsmouth Spartans. He was the coach of the team in 1930 and under him they played 14 games. During his tenure, the Spartans went 5-6-3.

Potsy Clark

Potsy Clark replaced Griffen and was head coach of the Lions from 1931 to 1936. He also made a comeback for the team as the head coach in 1940. Under his tenure, Detroit played 84 games and had a record of 53 - 24 - 7. He also led the team to the playoffs.

Dutch Clark

Dutch Clark has been associated with the franchise since 1931. Before joining as a coach in 1937, he played for them. In the six years as a player, he led the team to the NFL championship in 1935. He served as a coach for a year from 1937-1938 and the Lions won 14 and lost eight games during his time.

Gus Henderson

Gus Henderson joined the franchise in 1939 and served as the head coach for only a year. The Lions played only 11 games that year and had a record of 6-5.

Bill Edwards

After Henderson, Potsy Clark returned to coach for a year in 1940. From 1941 to 1942, Bill Edwards took on the responsibility of coaching the team. A total of 22 games were played under his tenure. They lost 17, won only four games and one game was tied.

John 'Bull' Karcis

The next head coach in line was John 'Bull' Karcis. He served as head coach in 1942 and couldn't do much to improve their game. They played 11 games that year and lost every match.

Gus Dorais

Gus Dorais was the head coach from 1943 to 1947. In his five-year tenure, the Lions played 53 games but tasted more losses than wins. They went 20-31-2.

Bo McMillin

Bo McMillin was hired as head coach in 1948. He was the head coach for the Lions for three seasons until 1950. Nothing worked for Detroit as they lost 24 games out of the 36 played.

Buddy Parker

In 1950 Buddy Parker was chosen as head coach. Things changed immensly during his tenure. He remained head coach until 1956 and they played 84 games during that time. Out of the 84 games, they won 53, lost 29 games while two were draws. The Lions also played four playoff games, winning three of them.

George Wilson

George Wilson was the head coach from 1957 to 1964. They won 53 out of the 104 games. They lost 45 games and drew six. They played two playoff games and won both of them.

Harry Gilmer

After playing for the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions as a quarterback, Harry Gilmer served as the head coach from 1965 to 1966. Under his watch, Detroit lost 16 and won 10 out of the 28 games played.

Joe Schmidt

Joe Schmidt served as head coach from 1967 to 1972. In his six-year tenure, the Lions had 43 wins, 34 losses, and seven ties. They played one playoff game during his tenure.

Don McCafferty

Two weeks after Joe Schmidt resigned from the head coach position, Don McCafferty signed a three-year deal. However, McCafferty served for only one year in 1973 and the Lions had a record of 6 -7 -1. In 1974, McCafferty suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 53.

Rick Forzano

After McCafferty's sudden death, Rick Forzano became the head coach. He stayed with the franchise until 1976 and under his tenure, the Lions played 42 games. Out of which, he recorded 20 wins and 22 lossses. Forzano also gave Bill Bellichick his first full-time coaching job.

Tommy Hudspeth

Tommy Hudspeth replaced Forzano in 1976 and served in the position until 1977. They played 28 games under him, winning 12 and losing 16.

Monte Clark

Monte Clark was hired in 1978. In his seven-year tenure, they played 105 games, winning 43 games, losing 61 and drawing one. He was dismissed for the 1984 season and was away from the football coaching scene for the next five years.

Darryl Rogers

Darryl Rogers took the job after Clark and was with the franchise from 1985 to 1988. Rogers had an unsuccessful tenure and a record of 18-40. He was fired in 1988.

Wayne Fontes

Wayne Fontes was the head coach after Rogers was fired. The Lions achieved success in his tenure and made it to the playoffs in 1991, 1993, 1994, and 1995. They played 128 games under his watch and held a record of 64-64. Fontes was the head coach for Detroit from 1989 to 1996.

Bobby Ross

Bobby Ross was the next head coach brought in to change the culture of the franchise. He held the position from 1997 to 2000. He resigned in 2000 after they lost a home game against the Miami Dolphins. He was frustrated with the team and accused them of playing just for the paychecks.

Gary Moeller

After Ross resigned mid-way in the 2000's, Gary Moeller became the head coach. He ended his tenure with a 9-7 record. He was fired in early 2001 by team president Matt Millen.

Marty Mornhinweg

Detroit saw a series of defeats when Marty Mornhinweg replaced Moeller in 2001. He was with the team for two seasons and had a record of 5-27. He was released in 2002.

Steve Mariucci

Steve Mariucci was hired by GM Matt Millen in a whooping five-year, $25 million deal, which became the NFL's highest paying coaching contract at the time. Detroit didn't finish above third in their division and had a record of 16-32.

Dick Jauron

Dick Jauron was Detroit's 23rd head coach. He replaced Mariucci and stayed for the 2005 NFL season. In his one season with the Lions, he had a record of 5-11.

Rod Marinelli

Marinelli was the head coach for the next three seasons and the team played 48 games during his tenure. They won 10 games and lost 38. He was fired in 2008 along with the majority of the coaching staff.

Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz was the head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013. He had a record of 29-51. Detroit made it to the playoffs once in his five-year tenure.

Jim Caldwell

Jim Caldwell replaced Schwartz in 2014 and served as the head coach until 2017. He went 36-28. Detroit made it to the playoffs twice under him, losing both postseason games.

Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia was named the head coach in 2018. He and the then general manager Bob Quinn were fired by Detroit in 2020. He went 13-29-1.

Darrell Bevell

Darrell Bevell was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. The franchise played five games under him, losing four of them.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell is the current head coach of Detroit. In 2021 season Campbell held a record of 3-13. He is headed into the 2022 season and would like to make the most of it this season.

Top 5 head coaches of the Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions

#5 - Joe Schimdt

Tenure: 1967 - 1972

Record: 43-34-7

Playoff Records: 0-1 in playoffs

#4 - Buddy Parker

Tenure: 1951 - 1956

Record: 50-24-2

Playoff Records: 3-1 in the playoffs

#3 - George Clark

Tenure: 1931 - 1936, 1940

Record: 53-25-7

Playoff Records: 1-0 in the playoffs

#2 - George Wilson

Tenure: 1957 - 1964

Record: 24-12-2

Playoff Records: 2-0 in the playoffs

Wayne Fontes

#1 - Wayne Fontes

Tenure: 1989 - 1996

Record: 66-67

Playoff Records: 1-4 in the playoffs

