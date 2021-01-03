Detroit Lions planning "blockbuster" move to sign Seahawks GM John Schneider

According to reports from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are looking to fill their GM vacancy with one of the biggest names that is not on the market.

After firing coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn mid-season, the Lions are interested in Seahawks GM John Schneider to help lead their franchise back to contention.

Rapoport's story for NFL.com stated that "sources say the Lions plan to pursue Seahawks GM John Schneider for their vacant GM opening, a hire that would send shockwaves around the NFL."

A potential blockbuster: The #Lions plan to make a run at #Seahawks GM John Schneider for their vacant GM job.



The rumors are especially worrying for Seahawks fans. After serving as a Packers scout, and in the upper management of five NFL organizations, Schneider became the Seattle GM in 2010.

He has won two Super Bowls during his NFL management career, including one in Seattle, and has led the Seahawks to their most successful decade in team history.

Since 2010, the Seahawks have won their division four times, and never finished lower than third. In 2013 Seattle was 13-3, won their division and all three playoff games, even defeating the Broncos 43-8 in one of the largest Super Bowl blowouts of modern times.

In the midst of contract negotiations with Russell Wilson in 2015, Schneider spoke about how his experience as a NFL GM has put him in the position to make the tough decisions he needs to on a daily basis — something both Seattle and Detroit clearly covet.

“We’re going into our sixth draft now – I can’t believe that," Schneider said on KIRO radio in Seattle. "We’ve been here for a while now – but just that track record of being able to make those tough decisions. Every negotiation is unique in and of itself and this is no different."

Other contenders for the Lions job?

Rapoport listed other candidates for the Lions general management job as Vikings VP of player personnel George Peton. He also named in-house options such as Lions personnel director Lance Newmark, VP of player personnel Kyle O'Brian, or scouting director Rob Lohman.

Rapoport also listed other veteran former GM's currently looking for jobs as well as ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, whose name has been thrown around NFL management jobs all season.