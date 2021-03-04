Detroit Lions sign former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams 

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to sign former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. The Raiders released Williams after he suffered a number of injuries throughout his time in Las Vegas.

During the 2019 NFL season, Tyrell Williams played 14 out of 16 games for the Raiders, putting together 42 receptions for 651 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also averaged 15.5 yards per reception that season.

Tyrell Williams had his best NFL season in his second year in the league. Williams recorded 69 receptions, 1,059 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns during the 2016 season. Before getting injured, Tyrell Williams played three straight seasons without missing a game.

Tyrell Williams will be a key contributor for the Lions in the 2021-22 NFL season

Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyrell Williams

The Detroit Lions have made huge changes to their roster during the 2021 NFL off-season. Detroit traded their franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, they received the Rams franchise quarterback Jared Goff and a number of draft picks.

Tyrell Williams and the Lions agree to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2M, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Ao1d081tx1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 3, 2021

Detroit may lose their top wide receiver this off-season as well. Kenny Golladay is set to hit the free agency market in 2021 and it might cause trouble for the Lions. The rumor is that the Lions are expected to franchise tag Golladay.

The Detroit Lions will be losing Marvin Jones this off-season to free agency. Jones led the Lions in receiving for the 2020-2021 NFL season. Marvin Jones put together 76 receptions, 978 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

Tyrell Williams can help the Detroit Lions offense by serving as the number two option behind Kenny Golladay. Williams did not play in 2020 and teams are not sure what they will see out of him during the 2021 season. The Lions are trying to put together a group of wide receivers who are better than the receivers he had in Los Angeles.

Tyrell Williams will be out to prove himself in 2021. He wants to show the Raiders and the NFL that he can still be an elite wide receiver. The Lions have found a diamond in the rough by signing Tyrell Williams and he will prove that in the 2021-2022 NFL season.