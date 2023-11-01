DeVante Parker injury update: Latest on Patriots WR for Week 9 Fantasy Football

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker has been in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Miami Dolphins during Week 8.

After leaving the game against Miami, what is his status for Week 9?

DeVante Parker injury update

On Wednesday in the Patriots' first practice of the week, the wide receiver did not participate due to the concussion. New England has not given any further updates on him.

On Monday, on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show," New England coach Bill Belichick said:

"I’d like to feel like our players are getting protected like anyone else’s. That’s another dangerous pay. Stuff like that. There shouldn’t be a place for that in football."

What happened to DeVante Parker?

DeVante Parker was thrown a pass and as he turned around was hit hard by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. It appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit, but no flag was thrown.

The replay appeared to show that Elliott's helmet made contact with Parker's. The hit also knocked Parker out of the game as he got checked for a concussion and was placed in concussion protocol.

"Yeah, I mean, it's football, and it's a bang-bang play," New England quarterback Mac Jones said. "But I hate seeing that when you're the quarterback. It's the worst feeling in the world. You can't put someone in that position. I feel like that's a tough bang-bang play."

When will DeVante Parker return?

DeVante Parker is still in concussion protocol and he will need to clear that in order to play in Week 9.

The New England Patriots wide receiver missed time in 2019 and 2022 due to concussions, so it may take him longer this time around to clear the protocol. So, it's likely he will not play on Sunday, but perhaps will be able to return for the Patriots' Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This season, Parker has caught 15 passes for 158 yards. If Parker can't play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Pats will look towards Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster to step up to replace their top receiver.