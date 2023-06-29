DeVante Parker Patriots contract: How much will WR earn in 2023?

DeVante Parker and the New England Patriots have reached a deal that will keep the wide receiver with the team. The player and the franchise have agreed to a three-year deal worth $33 million, with $14 million in guaranteed money and per-game roster bonuses.

This marks an increase from his current contract both in value and in duration. He was set to make $5.7 million this year with a $6.2 million cap hit and his previous deal was expiring at the end of the season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. https://t.co/0aEUVhZedU

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why did the Patriots extend DeVante Parker's stay?

DeVante Parker began his NFL career with AFC East rivals Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

His best year with them was in 2019 season when he finished with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Otherwise, he struggled with durability and consistency issues there.

He moved to the New England Patriots last season and finished with 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns. It was a solid season for him but not spectacular as the team finished 8-9 and missed out on the playoffs.

However, the Patriots need all the firepower they can get on offense and they need stability as well as they try to find the offensive spark with Mac Jones at quarterback. They have also signed JuJu Smith-Schuster at wide receiver and Mike Gesicki at tight end to help in that process.

The Patriots know they are in a tough division, where a mediocre offense will not do. Aaron Rodgers has joined the New York Jets, making them instant Super Bowl favorites. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been the top dogs in the division for quite some time as well and they will be coming back, one assumes, with the same firepower.

Even DeVante Parker's old team, the Miami Dolphins, have Tua Tagovailoa at center, who has been spectacular at times but no durable, with Tyreek Hill adding the kind of vertical speed only few can dream of. So, arguably, New England's offense is the weakest in the division. Even getting a wild card berth will be a tough challenge.

Henry McKenna @henrycmckenna

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR: DeVante Parker

WR: Kendrick Bourne

TE: Hunter Henry

TE: Mike Gesicki



Thoughts? Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Dolphins’ tight end Mike Gesicki is signing with the New England Patriots, per source. Former Dolphins’ tight end Mike Gesicki is signing with the New England Patriots, per source. QB: Mac JonesWR: JuJu Smith-SchusterWR: DeVante ParkerWR: Kendrick BourneTE: Hunter HenryTE: Mike GesickiThoughts? twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… QB: Mac JonesWR: JuJu Smith-SchusterWR: DeVante ParkerWR: Kendrick BourneTE: Hunter HenryTE: Mike GesickiThoughts? twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Therefore, it makes sense that they are building their wide receiver corps. With the new signings, DeVante Parker's contract extension and the likes of Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton in place, they are looking to build more of a passing game. The Patriots will now be hoping to see their thinking rewarded on the field as the season rolls along.

Poll : 0 votes