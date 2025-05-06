Devin Bush arrest: Latest on Browns' stance towards linebacker's situation 

Devin Bush is at the center of legal trouble after the Cleveland Browns linebacker was arrested Sunday night in Bell Acres Borough, Pennsylvania, for alleged assault and harassment. His arrest comes weeks before offseason workouts.

Ad

The Browns issued a statement early Monday confirming they know of Bush’s arrest and are “gathering more information” on the situation. No action has been taken by the Browns yet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Bush was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 when the AFC North franchise traded up and picked him 10th overall. Bush didn't take the time to hit the ground running in Pittsburgh.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When Bush seemed on his way to becoming a defensive star, a torn ACL in the 2020 NFL season halted his progress. He was able to return in 2021. He started 14 games for Mike Tomlin's team and managed 70 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The 2022 NFL season was also good, where he recorded 81 tackles but zero sacks and interceptions.

Ad

This wasn't enough to convince the Steelers, and they declined his fifth-year option. Bush hit free agency in 2023 and the Seattle Seahawks threw Bush a lifeline and signed the LB to a one-year deal.

After his tenure in Seattle, Bush found respite under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland in 2024. He had a fantastic season for the Browns, for which he was rewarded in March 2025 with a one-year $3.25 million contract

Also read: Devin Bush Career stats 2025 | Cleveland Browns Linebacker

Ad

What do we know about Devin Bush's arrest so far?

Bush has found himself in trouble for an alleged domestic incident. According to court records, Bush is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following a confrontation with his alleged girlfriend at his residence.

Per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Bush’s girlfriend told police the argument erupted over one of Bush’s friends and escalated quickly. She began recording the altercation, prompting Bush to allegedly chase her down, pin her to the ground with his body weight, and smash her phone.

Ad

Officers have reported visible marks on her wrist and foot, which she said were from the struggle. Bush denied getting physical but admitted to breaking her phone. He was released on non-monetary bail and is set for a court hearing on May 20.

Devin Bush was supposed to have a bounce-back year in 2025. He started 10 games last season instead of the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. However, his future is clouded by potential punishment from the team and the NFL under its personal conduct policy. The maximum penalty for the second-degree misdemeanor charge is two years in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.