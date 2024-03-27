Devin McCourty sternly rejects Jason McCourty’s take on Jets QB situation with 2024 NFL Draft looming

The New York Jets have several ways to go about the 2024 NFL Draft. They can either treat Aaron Rodgers like the final piece of a Super Bowl squad or treat him like a bridge quarterback with a high upside but ultimately a stepping stone to the next young quarterback.

On "Good Morning Football," Jason and Devin McCourty had differing interpretations of what the Jets could do in the NFL Draft.

Jason McCourty claimed the Jets were extremely unlikely to get a quarterback in the first round. However, the team could take a quarterback in a later round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin McCourty scoffed off that take:

"There's no shot the Jets take a qb. Did you not see anything in Green Bay? Taking quarterbacks, not taking the guys that Rodgers wants? Put some thought into it, man. [00:01:04]" [15.2] GMFB

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers' decline puts Jets at crossroads

The Packers fans knew what happened as soon as the Packers took Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers just became more distant from the organization, including an offseason holdout and an attempt to dangle his retirement over the Packers.

However, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback performed beyond admirably on the football field during the regular season for the majority of Love's early career. In 2020, following the rookie's addition, he threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In 2021, he threw for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. In 2022, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Of course, many Packers fans argue the quarterback wasn't quite up to par in 2022, staying under .500 for much of the year.

New York fans hope that the quarterback will reverse his slump. Fans watched the quarterback emerge for only a few plays to begin the season, so they want to see what was promised in 2023 come true in 2024.

The team will need to travel far from where they ended 2023 to morph into a Super Bowl contender, and Aaron Rodgers' return will need to be the catalyst this year.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.