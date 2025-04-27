Devin Neal's girlfriend Alyssa Heuer makes feelings known about Saints drafting Kansas RB

The New Orleans Saints selected running back Devin Neal with the 184th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday. UFC legend Dustin Poirier announced Neal's selection.

Shortly after the pick, Neal's girlfriend, Alyssa Heuer, shared her reaction on Instagram. She posted a video of Poirier announcing the pick and included a short message expressing her excitement.

"I am so proud of you @_devinxneal. Surreal."

Devin Neal's girlfriend Alyssa makes feelings known about Saints drafting RB (Image Credit: Alyssa/IG)

Neal is an excellent addition to the Saints' roster, considering his performance at Kansas. Neal had three 1,000-yard seasons as a key rusher with the Jayhawks.

Neal finished his college football career with 4,343 yards and 49 touchdowns. Saints head coach Kellen Moore would be looking forward to getting the most out of Neal.

Devin Neal opened up about his admiration for Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Devin Neal would share the running back room with Alvin Kamara in his first season with the Saints. It would be an excellent opportunity for Neal to learn from Kamara and it has also been something that the Kansas star has been looking forward to for a while.

"That’s a guy that’s been on my list of top running backs for a long, long time,” he said (h/t NOLA.com). “To learn from him, try to follow his footsteps in the best way I can, I’m honored. I’m going to be a sponge. ... Hopefully, pick up a lot of great things that he does well.”

In another segment of the interview, Neal highlighted his patient nature and how he finds himself as a "make-you-miss guy."

After having a successful college football career, Neal would be headed to the NFL with a goal to make a big name for himself in the league.

