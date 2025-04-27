  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Devin Neal's girlfriend Alyssa Heuer makes feelings known about Saints drafting Kansas RB

Devin Neal's girlfriend Alyssa Heuer makes feelings known about Saints drafting Kansas RB

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 27, 2025 14:34 GMT
Devin Neal
Devin Neal's girlfriend Alyssa makes feelings known about Saints drafting RB (Image Credit: Alyssa/IG)

The New Orleans Saints selected running back Devin Neal with the 184th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday. UFC legend Dustin Poirier announced Neal's selection.

Ad

Shortly after the pick, Neal's girlfriend, Alyssa Heuer, shared her reaction on Instagram. She posted a video of Poirier announcing the pick and included a short message expressing her excitement.

"I am so proud of you @_devinxneal. Surreal."
Devin Neal&#039;s girlfriend Alyssa makes feelings known about Saints drafting RB (Image Credit: Alyssa/IG)
Devin Neal's girlfriend Alyssa makes feelings known about Saints drafting RB (Image Credit: Alyssa/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Neal is an excellent addition to the Saints' roster, considering his performance at Kansas. Neal had three 1,000-yard seasons as a key rusher with the Jayhawks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Neal finished his college football career with 4,343 yards and 49 touchdowns. Saints head coach Kellen Moore would be looking forward to getting the most out of Neal.

Devin Neal opened up about his admiration for Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Devin Neal would share the running back room with Alvin Kamara in his first season with the Saints. It would be an excellent opportunity for Neal to learn from Kamara and it has also been something that the Kansas star has been looking forward to for a while.

Ad
"That’s a guy that’s been on my list of top running backs for a long, long time,” he said (h/t NOLA.com). “To learn from him, try to follow his footsteps in the best way I can, I’m honored. I’m going to be a sponge. ... Hopefully, pick up a lot of great things that he does well.”
Ad

In another segment of the interview, Neal highlighted his patient nature and how he finds himself as a "make-you-miss guy."

After having a successful college football career, Neal would be headed to the NFL with a goal to make a big name for himself in the league.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications