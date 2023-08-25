Devon Allen contract: How much will Eagles speedy WR earn in 2023?

Devon Allen is more known as a track-and-field athlete. He is a three-time United States national champion in the 110-meter hurdles and is a two-time Olympian. The former Oregon standout competed in the 2017, 2019, and 2022 World Championships.

But aside from building a name in athletics, he is also an NFL wide receiver. While he reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, he went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. Six years later, he gets an opportunity to continue his professional football career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles take a chance on Devon Allen

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Allen signed a two-year, $1,665,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles last February. He will earn a $750,000 base salary this year and $915,000 in 2024. However, if they cut or trade him, the Eagles will not incur any dead money in those years.

Devon Allen hasn’t played in an NFL game. He signed a three-year deal for undrafted free agents on April 9, 2022. The Eagles waived him on August 30 of the same year and signed him to the practice squad the following day. Philadelphia placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list last July. They activated him a month later.

Allen played three seasons of college football with the Ducks. His 2014 season was most productive, finishing with 684 yards and seven touchdowns. After which, he only had 235 yards and a touchdown in nine games over the next two seasons.

He will join a stacked Eagles receiving corps featuring A.J. Brown, who had 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith added 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles also brought in Olamide Zaccheaus from the Atlanta Falcons.

There’s also tight end Dallas Goedert, who had 702 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year. Brown, Smith, Goedert, and Quez Watkins significantly contributed to the Eagles’ passing attack that finished ninth in passing yards per game (241.5). The Philadelphia offense finished third in points per game (28.1) last season.

Devon Allen’s athletics career

Allen won the gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles of the 2014 NCAA Division I Outdoor and USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Two years later, he dominated the same event in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials.

While representing Nike, he won gold in the same event at the 2018 U.S.A. Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He also finished first in the 60-meter hurdles during the 2019 U.S.A. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Devon Allen also competed in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. He finished fifth and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in those events, respectively.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 475 votes