Devon Wylie dead: Former Chiefs star's family confirms death via social media

Former NFL wide receiver Devon Wylie has died at just 35 years old, his family announced this week. In a heartfelt statement released on social media, the Wylie family announced the devastating news:

"We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don't have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time. There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle."

His alma mater Fresno State also announced the news on their official account on X. The college football program sent their condolences to the Wylie family and said that he will always be a member of their team:

"Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."

Devon Wylie, a Sacramento native, played at Fresno State from 2008 through the 2011 NCAA season. During his tenure with the Bulldogs, he had 98 catches for 1,327 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Wylie also had a prominent role on special teams with two punt returns for touchdowns during his final season in 2011. Wylie was named to the third-team All-American in 2011 and then announced his plans to declare for the NFL draft in 2012. Wylie's cause of death is yet to be announced.

When did Devon Wylie play in the NFL?

After his collegiate career at Fresno State, Devon Wylie set his sights on a career in the NFL. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft.

In his rookie season, he played six games for the Chiefs, mostly on special teams. Wylie returned nine kick returns for a total of 191 yards and five punt returns for 26 yards. On offense, he had six total catches for 53 receiving yards.

From 2013 until 2015 he spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on the practice squad.

In April 2016, Wylie signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He played one season in the CFL before he was released in August 2017.