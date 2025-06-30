DeVonta Smith hosts celebrity softball event with Saquon Barkley, Terrell Owens, and more

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hosted the first edition of his Celebrity Softball Game in 2022, together with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group. The event was held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Ad

The fourth edition of the softball game took place at the same location this past Saturday. Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean, Terrell Owens, Jalen Hurts, Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, Nakobe Dean, and Jahan Dotson were among the NFL stars who joined Smith on the field for the softball game.

It was Smith's walk-off home run that eventually handed his team a 16-14 victory over Team Dotson in an exciting back-and-forth contest in the Celebrity Game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The event was designed to foster a sense of togetherness among Eagles teammates and other NFL players, in addition to serving as a charity fundraiser. Smith has previously said that he engages with the Lehigh Valley community by holding the softball game in Allentown in an effort to give fans a chance to meet their idols.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Baltimore photographer 'San on the Shot' shared some of the photos from the event on Instagram, along with the caption:

Ad

"From softball swings to Super Bowl rings! 🦅.”

Ad

DeVonta Smith and his Eagles teammates are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex for the start of this year's training camp on Tuesday, July 22. Following their 2024 NFL season-ending victory in Super Bowl LIX, Philly will turn their attention to winning the championship again in the upcoming season.

DeVonta Smith names most impressive Eagles rookie at softball event

At the event, DeVonta Smith was asked to select which of the 10 Philadelphia Eagles draft picks from this past spring's class most impressed him. Drew Mukuba, whom the team drafted with a second-round pick in the April draft, was the wide receiver’s choice.

Ad

“The guy from Texas? The safety?” Smith said.

"I couldn't say his name, but yeah," Smith said in response to a reporter who asked if he meant Mukuba.

“Just seeing him out there, seeing the way he moves around, things like that, the way he goes about his business,” Smith added.

Many have praised the Eagles' selection of Mukuba, with some even drawing comparisons between the rookie and Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.