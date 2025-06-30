DeVonta Smith hosts celebrity softball event with Saquon Barkley, Terrell Owens, and more

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hosted the first edition of his Celebrity Softball Game in 2022, together with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group. The event was held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The fourth edition of the softball game took place at the same location this past Saturday. Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean, Terrell Owens, Jalen Hurts, Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, Nakobe Dean, and Jahan Dotson were among the NFL stars who joined Smith on the field for the softball game.
It was Smith's walk-off home run that eventually handed his team a 16-14 victory over Team Dotson in an exciting back-and-forth contest in the Celebrity Game.
The event was designed to foster a sense of togetherness among Eagles teammates and other NFL players, in addition to serving as a charity fundraiser. Smith has previously said that he engages with the Lehigh Valley community by holding the softball game in Allentown in an effort to give fans a chance to meet their idols.
Baltimore photographer 'San on the Shot' shared some of the photos from the event on Instagram, along with the caption:
"From softball swings to Super Bowl rings! 🦅.”
DeVonta Smith and his Eagles teammates are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex for the start of this year's training camp on Tuesday, July 22. Following their 2024 NFL season-ending victory in Super Bowl LIX, Philly will turn their attention to winning the championship again in the upcoming season.
DeVonta Smith names most impressive Eagles rookie at softball event
At the event, DeVonta Smith was asked to select which of the 10 Philadelphia Eagles draft picks from this past spring's class most impressed him. Drew Mukuba, whom the team drafted with a second-round pick in the April draft, was the wide receiver’s choice.
“The guy from Texas? The safety?” Smith said.
"I couldn't say his name, but yeah," Smith said in response to a reporter who asked if he meant Mukuba.
“Just seeing him out there, seeing the way he moves around, things like that, the way he goes about his business,” Smith added.
Many have praised the Eagles' selection of Mukuba, with some even drawing comparisons between the rookie and Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker.
