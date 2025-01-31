DeVonta Smith injury status: Exploring Eagles WR's availability ahead of Super Bowl showdown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was an addition to the team's injury report on Wednesday. One of their biggest offensive stars, DeVonta was listed with a hamstring injury and was estimated as a 'DNP' even though there was no practice. On Thursday, when players actually saw the field, he was out.

Smith's addition to the injury report is a concern for the team. He's a cemented starter who features an excellent one-two punch along with A. J. Brown. There were no signs of an injury during the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

Eagles beat reporter Jimmy Kempski, who covers the team on a day-by-day basis for The Inquirer, highlighted the receiver's situation.

"[DeVonta] Smith's and [Moro] Ojomo's injuries are new. They'll be worth monitoring, but both players seemed fine in the locker room after the game," Kempski wrote.

Since there has been no major report of an injury for the receiver, the assumption is that this has been done out of precaution with ten days to go before the Super Bowl. This could also be nothing more than a rest for a player dealing with a small hamstring issue, with no reason to push with still a week to rest.

DeVonta Smith has already missed games in 2024 due to injury

This was the first season in three years that the wide receiver did not cross the 1,000-yard threshold. But much of this is explained by different injuries that he has had to deal with.

DeVonta Smith did not feature in Philadelphia's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when they were defeated 33-15. Later, he missed contests against the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens, both of them won by the Eagles, and in Week 18, he did not play as the Eagles rested all its starters.

In 2024, he finished with 833 yards, the lowest number of his career. However, his eight touchdowns were also the highest number since he was drafted in 2021. During the playoffs, he was a reliable weapon with 12 targets and 12 receptions but no touchdowns to his name.

