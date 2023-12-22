DeVonta Smith injury update: Latest on Eagles WR for Wek 16 Fantasy Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is dealing with an injury to his knee ahead of Week 16.

With Smith not practicing on Thursday, his status for the Eagles' Week 16 game against the New York Giants is very much up in the air.

DeVonta Smith's injury update

DeVonta Smith is dealing with a knee injury

DeVonta Smith reportedly suffered the knee injury during the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Smith didn't practice on Thursday, but with the Eagles not playing until Monday, Friday's practice will be key for the wide receiver.

If Smith can't practice on Friday, it likely means he won't be able to play at home on Monday, which would be a big blow to the struggling Eagles.

What happened to DeVonta Smith?

It's still unknown what exactly happened to DeVonta Smith.

It has been reported that Smith suffered a knee injury during Monday night's game. However, the injury didn't slow Smith down, as he still played 66 offensive snaps and recorded five catches for 50 yards.

When will DeVonta Smith return?

DeVonta Smith has yet to be ruled out for Week 16, so there is still a good chance the wide receiver will play on Monday.

If Smith can't go, it will likely mean more targets for A.J. Brown. But, the Eagles, who have lost three straight games, believe they haven't been on the same page this season, according to Jalen Hurts.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year, being on the same page, everyone being on the same page,” Hurts said following Monday’s loss.

“We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through."

Hurts added:

“It’s a matter of being on the same page,” Hurts said. “It takes everyone being all-in, in all aspects. And it starts with me. There’s multiple opportunities out there. In the end, there’s just not another way you’d have it. The trust that we have in one another, how much we communicate as players."

Even with Smith's status up in the air for Monday, Philadelphia is 13.5-point against the New York Giants. Smith has recorded 74 receptions for 957 yards and six touchdowns this season.