Diana Russini provides clarity on Kirk Cousins trade scenario amid slew of QB injuries ft. Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy

Trade speculation around Kirk Cousins resurfaced following a string of quarterback injuries across the NFL. However, an NFL insider suggested that the Atlanta Falcons have no immediate plans to move him.“From what I can gather, the Atlanta Falcons are not trying to move him at this moment,” Dianna Russini said on Monday, via &quot;Scoop City.&quot;Despite that stance, some around the league doubt Cousins’ ability to contribute at the NFL level, including The Athletic's James Palmer.“There were some people around the league that I talked to that think Kirk Cousins is essentially done,” Palmer said. “I don’t know if that’s a universal thought or not.”The backdrop is a series of injuries to starting quarterbacks. The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Joe Burrow for at least three months after he suffered a toe injury that required surgery. The Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy is expected to be out for two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain.Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers kept Brock Purdy sidelined in Week 2 due to shoulder and toe issues. The New York Jets' Justin Fields has been ruled out of Week 3 against Tampa Bay with a concussion.Cousins has 159 career starts but struggled in 2024 before he was benched for Michael Penix Jr. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, including nine picks in five games. His season ended early with a torn Achilles in 2023.Given his recent decline and contract situation, league insiders do not expect significant trade interest before the Nov. 4 deadline.Kirk Cousins reflects on return to Minnesota as Falcons move onThe Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 22-6 in Week 2, but Kirk Cousins didn’t take the field. Michael Penix Jr. started, leaving Cousins in a backup role against his former team.Cousins posted a photo on Instagram with his wife, Julie Hampton, from U.S. Bank Stadium after the game.“Lots of memories,&quot; Cousins wrote.Cousins’ time in Minnesota had many great moments. It includes the 460-yard, four-touchdown comeback against the Colts in 2022 and the last-minute drive that setup Greg Joseph’s 61-yard game-winner.However, his Atlanta tenure has faltered. Despite signing a four-year $180 million deal in March 2024, Cousins was benched. Falcons coach Raheem Morris handed the job to Penix, leaving Cousins as what insiders now call as an “expensive insurance.”