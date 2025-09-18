  • home icon
  Diana Russini provides clarity on Kirk Cousins trade scenario amid slew of QB injuries ft. Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy

By Nishant
Published Sep 18, 2025 16:56 GMT
Trade speculation around Kirk Cousins resurfaced following a string of quarterback injuries across the NFL. However, an NFL insider suggested that the Atlanta Falcons have no immediate plans to move him.

“From what I can gather, the Atlanta Falcons are not trying to move him at this moment,” Dianna Russini said on Monday, via "Scoop City."

Despite that stance, some around the league doubt Cousins’ ability to contribute at the NFL level, including The Athletic's James Palmer.

“There were some people around the league that I talked to that think Kirk Cousins is essentially done,” Palmer said. “I don’t know if that’s a universal thought or not.”
The backdrop is a series of injuries to starting quarterbacks. The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Joe Burrow for at least three months after he suffered a toe injury that required surgery. The Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy is expected to be out for two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers kept Brock Purdy sidelined in Week 2 due to shoulder and toe issues. The New York Jets' Justin Fields has been ruled out of Week 3 against Tampa Bay with a concussion.

Cousins has 159 career starts but struggled in 2024 before he was benched for Michael Penix Jr. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, including nine picks in five games. His season ended early with a torn Achilles in 2023.

Given his recent decline and contract situation, league insiders do not expect significant trade interest before the Nov. 4 deadline.

Kirk Cousins reflects on return to Minnesota as Falcons move on

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 22-6 in Week 2, but Kirk Cousins didn’t take the field. Michael Penix Jr. started, leaving Cousins in a backup role against his former team.

Cousins posted a photo on Instagram with his wife, Julie Hampton, from U.S. Bank Stadium after the game.

“Lots of memories," Cousins wrote.

Cousins’ time in Minnesota had many great moments. It includes the 460-yard, four-touchdown comeback against the Colts in 2022 and the last-minute drive that setup Greg Joseph’s 61-yard game-winner.

However, his Atlanta tenure has faltered. Despite signing a four-year $180 million deal in March 2024, Cousins was benched. Falcons coach Raheem Morris handed the job to Penix, leaving Cousins as what insiders now call as an “expensive insurance.”

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
