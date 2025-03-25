Dianna Russini hints at “money” being a delaying factor in Aaron Rodgers’ move to Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has the Pittsburgh Steelers in a waiting game as he decides whether or not he wants to be the next quarterback to wear the black and gold. He also visited the Steelers facility on Friday and met with members of the coaching staff.

On Monday's episode of the "Scoop City" podcast, Dianna Russini shared her thoughts on what may be preventing Rodgers from signing with Pittsburgh. She said that a delay revolves around the financial aspects of the contract.

“But normally, when there's time that goes by like this, no decisions made," Russini said (21:00). "It's money. It's always money, right? So let's see if the Steelers are willing to dance a little bit, maybe pay a little bit more than the than what they wanted to to see if they can reel in the big fish.”

The New York Giants have offered Rodgers a contract and there is also a chance the four-time NFL MVP quarterback will decide to retire

Steelers could be left with looming decision if Aaron Rodgers doesn't sign

On Monday, NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport said that Aaron Rodgers' visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers went well but that he hasn't made a decision. While NFL fans await for Rodgers to announce if and where he will play this season, Rapoport discussed the issues the Steelers will have if he doesn't choose them.

Rapoport added that Russell Wilson could re-sign with Pittsburgh. He also put the idea out that the Steelers could draft a QB in April.

"There seems to be a remote possibility that Russell Wilson is back (in Pittsburgh) after the way things ended last year," Rapoport said. "Are they then forced into drafting a quarterback like they did (with Kenny Pickett)? Like what other options are there for the Steelers if it is not Rodgers? Obviously, they hope it is him, but if not it gets pretty interesting.”

Rodgers has continued to keep his thoughts on his decision close to the vest, which has kept Pittsburgh in limbo when it comes to who will lead the offense next season.

