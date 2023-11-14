Did Aaron Rodgers suffer an eye injury? Why Jets QB wore an eyepatch on The Pat McAfee Show

Most Pat McAfee fans would have seen analyst AJ Hawk's eye patch covering his right eye, and now New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also sporting one. After seeing this, most fans immediately concluded that Rodgers had an injury.

Hawk said at the opening of "The Pat McAfee Show" yesterday that it was his son who poked him in the eye and seriously damaged it, which, of course, required him to wear sunglasses and an eye patch on the show.

But why was Rodgers wearing an eye patch as well?

Aaron Rodgers wears an eye patch on Pat McAfee's show

Let's get straight into this: it was all a joke at AJ Hawk's expense, as Rodgers and the former Green Bay Packers linebacker are close friends. So Rodgers took an opportunity to poke fun at Hawk.

In the clip below, they discuss Hawk's injury, and as we can see, Rodgers has an eye patch on as a parting shot to Hawk after his injury, which would no doubt have seriously hurt.

Some fans thought that Rodgers had hurt his eye, but as it turns out, it was all a bit of fun as the four-time NFL MVP was taking a shot at his friend over an unfortunate incident.

Aaron Rodgers' Jets struggling this season; QB to return?

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

It is no secret that the Jets offense hasn't been very good this season. With Rodgers on the sidelines, it's Zach Wilson's show, and so far, the offense is averaging just 16 points per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

But despite that, the Jets are 4-5 on the season, so they aren't out of the playoff picture just yet, but they need to start winning football games.

If they do and somehow manage to sneak into a playoff spot, will Aaron Rodgers return this season?

That is the hope of the man himself, but he did say he needs to be healthy to do so. The Jets will not want to rush him back and re-injure the Achilles and potentially lose him for next season, too, so there will be some caution.

Whether or not Rodgers returns this season is unknown, but based on what we have seen from the Jets offense heading into Week 11, it is doubtful they'll be in the playoff hunt when Aaron Rodgers returns.