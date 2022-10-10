Did Andy Reid play in the NFL?

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs got the better of the San Francisco 49ers to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. This was largely thanks to Andy Reid's tenacious coaching and assistance. Coach Reid's enthusiasm for the game, love for the team, and work ethic are often lauded by players and spectators. After that triumph, the coach celebrated a life filled with tenacity, success, and a lasting impression on everyone he worked with.

But did the renowned head coach have a playing career?

Anthony Childress @Naptown_HTown I think how good of a coach Andy Reid is gets overlooked. He had Philly consistently competing to get to the Super Bowl & has maintained that in KC while finally getting a ship in his time there. I think how good of a coach Andy Reid is gets overlooked. He had Philly consistently competing to get to the Super Bowl & has maintained that in KC while finally getting a ship in his time there.

Andy Reid's history with the NFL

It's simple to presume that Andy Reid would have played football at some point given his coaching accomplishments. However, 'Big Red' never played in an NFL game, even though it was true for his time in college.

As a young footballer, Reid possessed the physical attributes to succeed on the offensive line.

Andy Reid graduated from Los Angeles' John Marshall High School and briefly played offensive tackle at Glendale Community College. Nonetheless, he did not play football at the highest level. Shortly after he started at Glendale Community College, Brigham Young University noticed him and invited him to join their team and enroll in classes there. At the point of his move to BYU, Reid was a devout Lutheran, yet he was eager to join the school. LaVell Edwards, one of the NCAA's all-time best managers, tutored Reid.

KMBC @kmbc #KCvsTB Trick Play Touchdown! Andy Reid has been cooking up Super Bowl revenge. Chiefs up 28-10 #chiefskingdom Trick Play Touchdown! Andy Reid has been cooking up Super Bowl revenge. Chiefs up 28-10 #chiefskingdom #KCvsTB https://t.co/VGQCgDLQQ3

After graduating from BYU in 1981, he worked as a graduate assistant on the football training staff for a full year. After that, he worked as an offensive line coach at four institutions over the next nine years, including Northern Arizona University.

From 1992 until 1998, Andy Reid worked as an offensive assistant for the Packers, where he won Super Bowl XXXI. Reid then started a real coaching career. The name he built in Green Bay for being meticulous eventually helped him land his first head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.

The Eagles, under Reid, claimed the NFC East four times in a row, the longest winning run in team history. Reid also led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX, but they lost to the New England Patriots 24-21.

Reid became the Chiefs' coach in 2013 after he parted ways with the Eagles. He assisted in reviving the faltering team and ended their eight-match playoff drought, which had persisted since 1993. He has guided the Chiefs to six division titles, eight postseason appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, four consecutive AFC Championship games, and one Super Bowl title, the team's first Super Bowl win in five decades.

Poll : 0 votes