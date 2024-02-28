Did Chiefs tamper with Mecole Hardman trade? Super Bowl-winning WR breaks silence on Kansas City-Jets controversy 

A rumor circulated that there may have been some tampering with the Mecole Hardman trade. The wide receiver left the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, signing with the New York Jets. They then sent him back to Kansas City prior to the deadline. A few details suggested that there might have been something underhanded going on, but the wide receiver himself dispelled any such notion.

Hardman clarified the rumors, saying on X (formerly Twitter):

"Never had talks with KC before the trade, so we can CLEAR THAT UP! The Jets handled my trade on their own and did the right thing by sending me back to KC!"

Rumors were that Hardman didn't like Nathaniel Hackett's offense and that he had issues with some of the coaching staff, but he said he's happy they "did the right thing" and sent him back to the Chiefs.

Hardman reportedly said that the Jets' offense didn't have a plan. The defense was stable with their coaching, but the offense was just to let Aaron Rodgers do his thing. When Rodgers went down, things went awry, and Hardman was unhappy with the situation.

Mecole Hardman returned to save the Chiefs

Mecole Hardman has been one of the more prolific wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs over the years. Outside of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, he has both the longevity and the skill to have been one of the more productive pass-catchers.

None of his touchdown catches over the years compare to his most recent one. The Chiefs' wide receiver room was much maligned over the season, but they stepped up when it mattered.

That includes in the Super Bowl, where Hardman was on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown at the end of the first overtime period. He ran a crisp route and secured the pass from Patrick Mahomes to cap their repeat victory.

Mecole Hardman caught the winning touchdown

If nothing else, it was an excellent trade for both Hardman and the Chiefs as they combined to make a play that cemented them as a true dynasty.