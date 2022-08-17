Did Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo date Danny Amendola before?

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are seen as a hot couple. The pair have been together for three years as they celebrated their anniversary on June 23, 2022.

However, before the former Miss Universe winner started dating the running back, she was with another NFL star in former Patriots, Dolphins, and Lions receiver Danny Amendola.

After pictures surfaced of McCaffrey and Culpo seemingly on a vacation, one fan asked if it was the same girl that Danny Amendola dated. He then proceeded to joke that Culpo had upgraded from undrafted (Amendola was undrafted) to McCaffrey, who was taken in the first round.

@tobyhammett @toby34849785 @nypost That same girl was with Amendola, right? Damn she upgraded from undrafted to first rounder, solid move up for sure @nypost That same girl was with Amendola, right? Damn she upgraded from undrafted to first rounder, solid move up for sure 😁👍🏆🏈

Culpo and Amendola did date and were on and off as a couple. This was because the NFL receiver struggled with the fact that the swimsuit model was posting basically everything on social media.

As we know, Amendola is a very private person, while Culpo is not. This is reportedly what led to the pair parting ways.

Christian McCaffrey restored Olivia Culpo's faith in love

On the three-year anniversary of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, the swimsuit model posted their pictures on her Instagram page. She also detailed what led to her and McCaffrey meeting. The former Miss Universe even said that the NFL star restored her faith in love.

“Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive. I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

“I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

The couple, from the outside at least, seem to be happy. Culpo is likely to be seen attending the running back's Panthers games this season. It is hoped that after two injury-riddled seasons that have seen him play just 10 games, he will see the field more in 2022.

