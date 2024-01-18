Did the Eagles fire their head coach? Everything we know about Nick Sirianni's future after NFL Playoffs exit

After the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles faded down the stretch, Nick Sirianni's job security got a little looser. It was almost unfathomable after last year's run that this would be the case, but there were calls for his job and rumors that he wasn't safe.

When they put up nine points in a playoff game and were resoundingly defeated by what was considered one of the worst teams in the NFL playoffs (tied for the worst record), those calls only got louder.

However, as it stands, Sirianni is safe for now. The team hasn't made an official decision, but it doesn't look like they're planning to fire him. In fact, he and GM Howie Roseman have already been hard at work trying to find new coordinators for next year.

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini reported on the matter:

"Both Eagles GM Howie Roseman and HC Nick Sirianni have been reaching out to available NFL coaches and coordinators, as well as coaching agents across the league to evaluate potential coordinator candidates to join their coaching staff as they plan for the 2024 season."

She also noted that this doesn't imply that they are safe, but that Sirianni hasn't met with team owners yet and hasn't heard anything about his future.

Exploring potential Nick Sirianni replacements for the Eagles

Given that the Eagles lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs and both units regressed, it's clear that Nick Sirianni is in need of good coordinators. Since those aren't always easily found, it wouldn't be a shock to see him fired since the team fared so poorly down the stretch.

Nick Sirianni could be fired eventually.

There are loads of potential replacements. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes a lot of sense since they have an established GM and a lot of talent on defense.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson makes sense, too. He's one of the most gifted offensive playcallers out there, and with the skill position talent the Eagles have, he could do well.

The same can be said for Frank Smith of the Miami Dolphins and Bobby Slowik of the Houston Texans. On defense, Dan Quinn could be a good choice as well.