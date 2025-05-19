"Did he get bigger?" - NFL fans take notice of Derrick Henry as Ravens RB officially signs $30,000,000 contract

NFL fans have some mixed reactions to the Baltimore Ravens officially signing Derrick Henry to a contract extension.

Baltimore signed Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, with $9 million guaranteed in 2024. In his first season with the Ravens, Henry was dominant, and he was rewarded with a two-year, $30 million extension with $25 million guaranteed at signing.

After the official signing was made, fans were torn.

"Did he get bigger?," a fan wrote.

"Hopefully their is a clause stating he should get no less than 20 carries in every playoff game," a fan added.

Of course, some Ravens fans are still angry that Henry wasn't used as much as he was in other games in the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"Is it me or does he look bigger…," a fan wrote.

"This mans arms are bigger than my legs," a fan added.

Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL and will be a focal point of the Ravens' offense.

"Sun's out, Guns out! Go get us a Chip so you can eat some damn carbs," a fan wrote.

"Now let's run for 150+ and 2 TD's against the Bills week one," a fan added.

Henry ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season with the Ravens. He also added 193 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns, having one of the best seasons of his career.

Ravens GM was glad to have Derrick Henry

Baltimore signed Derrick Henry last offseason to bolster their offense and running game.

Henry was dominant in 2024 and after his first season in Baltimore, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was pleased with Henry and hinted at an extension getting done.

"Derrick is just a phenomenal worker. He's a pro. He does everything the right way, the way that he practices, the way that he takes care of his body, his mentality on the field, his leadership, his talent – he's freakishly talented – his combination of size and speed," DeCosta said after the 2024 season ended, via the team website.

"He was just a perfect player for us last year. [He was] the right addition, and he brought a lot to the table on the field and also off the field with intangible qualities. We're blessed to have him, and I would expect his successes last year to continue this year."

Henry's new deal is worth $15 million per season third-highest running back contract in the league, trailing Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

Baltimore will open its 2025 NFL season on the road on Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

