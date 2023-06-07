Did Harrison Butker troll Joe Biden? Reason behind Chiefs kicker's viral pro-life necktie explained

Placekicker Harrison Butker had a subtle but powerful message for United States President Joe Biden when he visited the White House with his team.

Biden hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at the presidential residence after they won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. But as Butker exchanged pleasantries with Biden, people noticed the words stitched in his necktie.

Turning Point USA producer Danny De Urbina tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Joe Biden hosted The Chiefs at the White House today after winning the Super Bowl. Two-time Catholic Super Bowl champ @buttkicker7 savagely photo-bombed Joe with a BASED pro-life message stitched right into his custom tie. In Latin, it reads: ‘Vulnerari Praesidio’ ‘PROTECT THE MOST VULNERABLE.’”

Danny De Urbina @dannydeurbina



Two-time Catholic Super Bowl champ



In Latin it reads: “Vulnerari Praesidio”



“PROTECT THE… Joe Biden hosted The Chiefs at the White House today after winning the Super BowlTwo-time Catholic Super Bowl champ @buttkicker7 savagely photo-bombed Joe with a BASED pro-life message stitched right into his custom tie.In Latin it reads: “Vulnerari Praesidio”“PROTECT THE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Joe Biden hosted The Chiefs at the White House today after winning the Super BowlTwo-time Catholic Super Bowl champ @buttkicker7 savagely photo-bombed Joe with a BASED pro-life message stitched right into his custom tie.In Latin it reads: “Vulnerari Praesidio”“PROTECT THE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Zg4RETVkuH

Morgonn McMichael also shared that Butker wore a gold lapel pin named "Precious Feet," depicting the size and image of a ten-week-old baby's feet.

Harrison Butker is a pro-life supporter who wants Biden to hear his thoughts. While Joe Biden is a devout Catholic, he has recently supported pro-abortion laws, a 180-turn from his oppositionist views earlier in his political career.

Butker's case would have gained ground after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion called for overruling Roe v. Wade. That 1973 landmark decision protected a pregnant individual's liberty to have an abortion.

In the leaked draft, Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito called to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that the Constitution does not reference abortion.

Roe v. Wade was eventually overturned in June 2022, making abortion illegal throughout the United States. Justices Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas favored that decision.

Meanwhile, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen G. Breyer dissented. Biden appointed Ketani Brown Jackson, Breyer's replacement, and she took her seat on June 30, 2022.

Chief Justice John Roberts disapproved of overturning Roe v. Wade but voted to uphold Mississippi's abortion restrictions, making it illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Harrison Butker is a staunch pro-life and traditional Catholic supporter

Last year, Butker appeared in an advertisement produced by Catholic Vote, encouraging Kansas residents to vote "yes" on an initiative to remove abortion's legal right.

The 2022 Kansas Value Them Both Amendment would have overridden a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed abortion rights.

He also spoke against Pope Francis' 2021 motu proprio apostolic letter Traditionis custodes, which restricts the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass. Harrison Butker felt he was "persecuted" for preferring the traditional rite.

Still, he remained obedient to Catholic teachings, leading him to give seminars and talks on marriage.

Beyond his personal and ecumenical convictions, Harrison Butker is a two-time Super Bowl champion. The former Georgia Tech standout was also the NFL's 2019 scoring leader. In his first seven seasons, he has converted 164 out of 186 field goal attempts.

Poll : 0 votes