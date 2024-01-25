Did John Harbaugh play in the NFL? Looking back at Ravens HC's path to the league

John Harbaugh will lead the Baltimore Ravens to yet another AFC Championship clash on Sunday. The Ravens face the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs with an eye on making it to the Super Bowl. Harbaugh's success as coach at the Ravens has left many wondering about the 61-year-old's playing career.

The Ravens have made it to their first AFC Championship clash in a decade since Harbaugh coached them to the Super Bowl title in 2012. Baltimore enter the clash as favorites, with further spotlight on Harbaugh and his achievements with the franchise.

We take a deep dive into John Harbaugh's coaching record and his playing career.

John Harbaugh's coaching record in the spotlight

Harbaugh never played in NFL. He played as a defensive back for the Miami Univeristy. After graduating in 1984, John ventured into coaching at Miami Univeristy, followed by college roles with Pittsburgh, Morehead State, Cincinnati and Indiana Hoosiers.

John Harbaugh's brother Jim played in the NFL. Jim was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 1987. He later featured for the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and the Carolina Panthers. Jim Harbaugh will take charge of the Los Angeles Chargers next season, with a clash against his brother John set in 2024.

John Harbaugh began his NFL coaching career as an assistant at the Philadelphia Eagles in 1998. After a decade with the franchise donning multiple hats, he moved to the Baltimore Ravens as their new head coach in 2008.

The move proved to be an instant success, with Baltimore regularly making postseason runs. He eventually led the franchise to the Super Bowl title in 2012, beating his brother Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers.

In his 16 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh has a 160-99 record in regular season, with a 12-9 record in postseason. He was named the AP NFL Coach of the year in 2019 and has the record for most road wins in playoffs.

During his time with the franchise, the Ravens have the second most victories in the NFL. The 61-year-old will aim to add another Super Bowl honor to his list of achievements this season.