Did Maurice Jones-Drew win Super Bowl ring? Breaking down NFL Network's viral claim on ex-Jaguars RB

Maurice Jones-Drew has long been out of the spotlight... until now. During its Opening Night coverage, the NFL Network erroneously claimed that the former three-time running back had won a Super Bowl once, leading to this reaction by a certain Nick Bracken on X/Twitter:

As said before, that claim is wrong. Jones-Drew played for only two teams in his career: the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have never made a Super Bowl in their 29 seasons in existence; and the then-Oakland Raiders, who were in the midst of a massive playoff drought.

A brief overview of Maurice Jones-Drew's career and accomplishments

If Maurice Jones-Drew never won a Super Bowl, what did he actually accomplish? To answer that, one must begin with his college career.

Born in Oakland, California, he first established himself as a multi-skill player in UCLA, flourishing as a rusher, receiver, and returner from 2003 to 2005. He had 3,322 scrimmage yards (2,503 rushing and 819 receiving) and 33 total offensive touchdowns (26 rushing and seven receiving), as well as 1,366 total return yards (787 on kickoffs and 579 on punts) and six total return touchdowns (two on kickoffs and four on punts) and was named an All-American and All-Pac-10.

However, scouts doubted that he would succeed in the NFL because of his height (only 5'6"), causing all 32 teams to pass on him in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars eventually selected him 60th overall.

Choosing jersey number 32 as a reminder of that slight, Jones-Drew was initially used as a kickoff returner, but soon elevated himself to become the Jaguars primary backup behind Fred Taylor, especially being adept on third downs.

In 2009, Taylor left, and Jones-Drew became a primary starter for the first time in his career. He would begin the best three years of his career, breaching 1,000 rushing yards and being named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler. However, the Jaguars never made the playoffs in that span.

Injuries and a statistical regression in 2012 and 2013 led him to an Oakland homecoming with the Raiders, but he lasted just one forgettable season before retiring in 2015.