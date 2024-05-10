Did Najee Harris demand Steelers decline fifth-year option on contact? RB's agent clarifies reports on NFL star's future

Last week, Najee Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move was surprising, as he had just notched his third straight 1,000-yard season and scored a career-high eight touchdowns.

Soon, 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise claimed on The Joe Show that the running back had declined the option so that he could go elsewhere in 2025. But agent Doug Hendrickson refuted that idea on social media:

ESPN's Brooke Pryor, meanwhile speculated that the Steelers first wanted to see how well Najee Harris would mesh with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was hired in early February off his firing from the Atlanta Falcons.

Which Najee Harris trade packages make the most sense?

Trading away Najee Harris, on paper, makes little sense, given his stats in Pittsburgh.

However, on the off chance that he and Arthur Smith do not get along, there are some willing partners, even if the Dallas Cowboys recently ruled themselves out of the runnng to acquire him. Moreover, a trade could give the Steelers a partner for wideout George Pickens, who has lost Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

CBS's Bryan DeArdo recently named six teams who could be interested in the one-time Pro Bowler's talents and services.

First, the San Francisco 49ers. Najee Harris is from the Bay Area, and he's someone who could reduce Christian McCaffrey's load. The 49ers have also been reported to want one of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, so a trade should benefit both parties.

The Denver Broncos could also be interested as they look for insurance for Javonte Williams, who is almost two years removed from a major knee injury and is only just starting to regain his form. In return, Courtland Sutton could reunite with Russell Wilson.

Next are the New York Giants, who are in search of another quality rusher after losing Saquon Barkley to the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles. In return, they could give the Steelers Darius Slayton, who looks to be pushed out of the starting lineup to accommodate Malik Nabers.

The next possible party is the Las Vegas Raiders, who face a very complicated running back situation after losing Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers. Zamir White and Alexander Mattison do not quite possess lead back material, and Harris represents a major upgade.

The only question lies in what the Raiders surrender in return. Davante Adams seems to be the big prize here, but he's tied to a massive contract he signed in 2022. Jakobi Meyers is a likelier candidate, given the presence of Michael Gallup and Tre Tucker.

The last two partners mentioned are the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers; but each already has a quality duo in Kenneth Walker III-Zach Charbonnet and JK Dobbins-Gus Edwards respectively.

While the Seahawks may be willing to give up veteran Tyler Lockett, the Chargers may be reluctant to deplete their WR room further by ditching someone like Josh Palmer, the only remaining member of their primary 2023 corps.

