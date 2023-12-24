Did Panthers get robbed? Bizarre ending of Bryce Young and co.'s loss to Packers explained

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers delivered their best offensive performance of the season in the team's narrow 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers trailed 30-16, but Young engineered two incredible offensive drives to level the scores at 30-30.

The Packers retook the lead when young quarterback Jordan Love led them down the field to set up a 32-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Anders Carlson converted.

With 20 seconds left and no time-outs to stop the clock, the Panthers needed a miracle to get in field goal range, and Young obliged. The quarterback found D.J. Chark with a strike for 22 yards to get the offense to the Panthers' 47-yard line.

Another 22-yard pass to veteran receiver Adam Thielen got the Panthers in field goal range. Young rushed to the line of scrimmage and had seemingly managed to spike in time the ball and leave a second on the clock. However, the officiating crew discussed and ruled that the clock had expired before the quarterback spiked the ball, ending the game.

There were suggestions on social media that there was a second left on the clock when Young spiked the ball. However, replays confirmed that the quarterback was milliseconds late in setting up a game-tying field goal. A difficult loss to digest for the Panthers, who drop to 2-13. Young will take respite in finishing with a career-high 312 passing yards.

Was Bryce Young and the Panthers robbed? Controversial Romeo Doubs catch sparks debate

After the Panthers tied the score at 30-30, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was tasked with getting his team in field goal range. The young star delivered with a beautiful 33-yard pass to Romeo Doubs.

The tight end had seemingly dropped the pass, but the play was reviewed, and the ruling of a successful catch was upheld despite protests from the Panthers sideline. Fans on social media disagreed with the call, claiming Doubs had not maintained control of the ball and the catch should have been ruled incomplete.

Had the 33-yard catch on the 3rd-and-4 play been ruled incomplete, the Panthers would have gotten the ball back with over two minutes left and the game tied at 30-30. Instead, the Packers milked the clock down to the 22-second mark before kicking the game-winning field goal. Bryce Young and the Panthers will undoubtedly be miffed about the call.