Did Sam LaPorta aggravate his knee injury? Lions' bombshell Zach Ertz announcement has fans fearing for rookie TE

Zach Ertz has signed with the Detroit Lions ahead of the team's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. Back in November, the tight end was waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

He was expected to sign with a Super Bowl contender and teams like the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in him. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to get a deal done till now but is now finally ready to contribute in the playoffs.

The timing of Ertz's signing with the Lions surprised some fans. Few people thought that the 33-year-old player might have been brought up because of Sam LaPorta's injury. Here's how fans reacted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for the Lions, LaPorta is healthy and will play against the 49ers. However, they'll be without their other tight end Brock Wright. He suffered a fracture in his forearm during the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is unlikely to play again this season.

As for Zach Ertz, this is a great opportunity for him to make an impact. The Lions already have a great tight end in LaPorta. The duo can give some trouble to the 49ers' defense who had problems against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Zach Ertz's Super Bowl experience will help the Lions

Zach Ertz: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Zach Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler and has won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. He joins a young Lions' team that is hungry for success. Although they have already won two playoff games this year, the Lions can certainly benefit from Ertz's experience.

Before getting released by the Cardinals, Ertz played seven games in which he had 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. If he gets enough playing time against the 49ers, the veteran is more than capable of making some good plays to help the team.

The Lions are a seven-point underdog in the NFC Championship Game but they are more than capable of pulling off an upset. Pairing Ertz with LaPorta can certainly improve the Lions' chances of winning the game. The rookie tight end had 86 catches for 889 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 17 games this season.