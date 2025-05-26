Did Shedeur Sanders attend Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's wedding? Coach Prime's son's attendance revealed

Travis Hunter married his longtime partner, Leanna Lenee, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday. The couple's family and close friends were present at the ceremony at The Barn at Faith Farms, a luxury wedding venue.

Ad

Following the celebrations, many wondered if Hunter's close friend and fellow NFL rookie, Shedeur Sanders, had attended the wedding.

Did Shedeur Sanders attend Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's wedding?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders was in attendance for Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's wedding in Tennessee. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was pictured wearing a tracksuit with white sneakers at the ceremony.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders shares a close bond with Hunter. The two played together for three seasons before entering this year's NFL draft.

Moreover, Sanders' father, Deion a.k.a. "Coach Prime," often refers to Hunter as his son.

Sanders and Hunter played one season together at Jackson State in 2022, before transferring to Colorado in 2023, where they played for two more seasons. Deion coached them throughout their college careers.

In the 2024 season, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, while Hunter was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Ad

Former Colorado stars Travis Hunter (L) and Shedeur Sanders (R) - Source: Getty

Sanders also played a key role in helping Hunter win his Heisman Trophy last season. The QB linked up expertly with the wideout, who recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ad

A week before the draft, Sanders (No. 2) and Hunter (No. 12) had their Colorado jerseys retired at a ceremony at Folsom Field.

Although Hunter was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, Sanders had to wait until the fifth round, when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 144 pick.

It will be interesting to see how Hunter and Sanders fare for their respective NFL teams in their rookie seasons. The two won't be teammates anymore but are tipped for success in the big league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.