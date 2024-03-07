Did Stephen A. Smith ban Pat McAfee from 'First Take'? Bombshell story highlights rift between ESPN giants: Report

ESPN counterparts Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith reportedly had a very tense phone call that led to some expletives being thrown around.

The disagreement, per The New York Post, was about creative ideas that involved Smith's secret project that would appear on ESPN and was going to be produced by Smith's production company, SAS Productions.

Such was the back-and-for that The Post reported that Smith has banned the former Indianapolis Colts punter from his show, "First Take," for the foreseeable future. McAfee appeared on "First Take" on Tuesdays during the football season.

So, naturally, many thought that this could be the end of the road for the pair on ESPN, but that isn't the case.

The Post reported that it sent emails to both McAfee and Smith to get their side of the story, and both said that the situation has been resolved. Smith even called the rumor of the former NFL punter being banned from "First Take" as "BS."

So, while the two reportedly had some differences in opinion when it came to the creative side of Smith's secret project, that doesn't mean that they will throw the baby out with the bath water.

Pat McAfee continues to trailblaze in the sports media world

The rise of Pat McAfee through the sports media world has been fascinating to witness. After his NFL career came to an end (many thought he was crazy at the time for retiring to go into the media), he set about moving into the sports media industry.

Starting his own YouTube show, the former punter slowly built an audience with his colorful antics and his approach to sports.

That then led to a monster deal with FanDuel as his show continued to take off and gain recognition. Then came his five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN as his show, "The Pat McAfee Show" now airs on ESPN as the latest feather in his cap.

Still with the WWE as an announcer as well, McAfee has made a name for himself for doing things his way, which has worked out well for him and his entourage.