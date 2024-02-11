Did Taylor Swift make it to Super Bowl 2024? Latest on Travis Kelce's girlfriend

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Super Bowl 58 was whether Taylor Swift can make it to Las Vegas as Travis Kelce chases his third Lombardi Trophy. The 14-time Grammys winner was in Japan for her Eras Tour's Tokyo leg.

The good news for the Taylor Swift fans and everyone checking up on the singer's whereabouts is that she is here. According to multiple reports, pop star has touchded down in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Taylor Swift landed in Los Angeles in her private jet after her 5000+ mile trip from Haneda Airport, Tokyo. It is yet unclear if Taylor will fly to Las Vegas tonight or tomorrow or if she will travell by road to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

But either way, Taylor Swift will be present in her $2,500,000 suite when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

How have Travis Kelce and the Chiefs performed in Taylor Swift's presence?

At this point, it is clear that the Kansas City Chiefs win games when Taylor Swift is present at the stadium. The team has won nine out of the 12 games that the pop star has been a part of. That's a winning percentage of 75.

Travis Kelce has had a good year, but not upto his usual standards. The overall offense has been sloppy. But he is having a second-coming in this playoff run. The Chiefs tight end has been on a tear.

But how has he performed when Taylor Swift is there at the stadium? Let's look at the stats below.

TEAM RECEPTIONS YARDS TOUCHDOWNS vs. Bears 7 69 1 @ Jets 6 60 0 vs. Broncos 9 124 0 vs. Chargers 12 179 1 @ Packers 4 81 0 vs. Bills 6 83 0 @ Patriots 5 28 0 vs. Raiders 5 44 0 vs. Bengals 3 16 0 vs. Dolphins 7 71 0 @ Bills 5 75 2 @ Ravens 11 116 1

In the 12 games Taylor Swift has come to see Travis Kelce play, the Chiefs tight end has 80 receptions, 946 receiving yards and five touchdwons. Kelce averages 6,67 receptions, 78.83 yards and 0.3 touchdowns per game.

Without Taylor Swift's presence at the games, Travis Kelce's performaces have declined. But there are different factors for that, from his knee injury to Patrick Mahomes' flu game. In six games without Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has 36 receptions, 300 yards and three touchdowns, averaging six catches, 50 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game.

The overall verdict is that the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce play well in Taylor Swift's presence. All eyes will be on the Chiefs on Sunday, who have been underdogs this whole season. The Super Bowl 58 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.