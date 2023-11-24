Did Taylor Swift spend Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce? Inside Chiefs TE's plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's schedules are busier than ever right now. Swift is set to kick-off the final leg of her South American tour on Friday night in Sao Paolo, Brazil. As for Kelce, he and the Kansas City Chiefs will fly to Las Vegas on Saturday for a road game against the Raiders. It's an important AFC West showdown after a loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Unfortunately for the couple, their schedule didn't allow them time to spend Thanksgiving together. Swift apparently stayed in Brazil after finishing her three-show stop in Rio de Janeiro on Monday night.

The singer had intended to fly to Kansas City for the Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, extreme heat in Brazil, which even led to the death of one fan, moved her Saturday plans to Monday. This caused her to miss her trip to Kansas City.

Travis Kelce, who mentioned that he would spend the holiday alone, was seen driving his Rolls Royce alone on Thursday afternoon near his new home. A video was posted by TMZ Sports showing that.

Travis Kelce shared details on Thanksgiving meal

Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce spoke about their Thanksgiving plans on this week's epsiode of their New Heights podcast. It was revealed that neither Kelce brother is a big fan of the food served for the holiday.

Jason Kelce then went on to say that their mom Donna would be in Philadelphia for the holiday.

Travis Kelce also revealed that he would be spending Thanksgiving alone. He said that nobody would be in Kansas City with him this year. Then the tight end went on to say that he would be watching the three NFL games on television and eating KFC instead of the traditional turkey dinner.

"I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."

Jason Kelce did invite his brother to join him and his family in Philadelphia if he wanted to fly in for the day. Travis declined the offer though and decided to spend the holiday solo.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end did attend a 'Friendsgiving' hosted by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes last weekend at their home.