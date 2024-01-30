Did Taylor Swift wear a t-shirt dissing the Ravens? Travis Kelce's girlfriend's video goes viral

Taylor Swift was in attendance for another Kansas City Chiefs game when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Championship. She has now been present for all three of their games during the NFL Playoffs this year, making trips to Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore. She can usually be spotted in a luxury box at each stadium cheering on Travis Kelce.

Following the conclusion of the game, the Sportscenter official Instagram account posted a video of Taylor Swift performing previously during one of her concerts. They tweaked the details of her outfit to fire a direct shot at the Ravens.

They paired the post with this caption:

"Imagine if Taylor Swift wore this to her next concert now that the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl"

Referencing to the photoshop made to her shirt to say:

"Who's the Ravens anyway? Ew."

Sportscenter and ESPN slightly changed the original wording on the shirt which was:

"Who's Taylor Swift Anyway? Ew."

According to iHeart Radio, this was one of a series of similar shirts that she wore at different performances during the Eras Tour. Apparently, the red lettering from each shirt was eventually used to spell out a message about a new album release.

Sportscenter's shared Instagram post has nothing to do with the context of Swift's shirt. They instead simply swapped out her name for "Ravens" in a joking attempt to clown them for their against the Chiefs, who Swift has been actively supporting.

The pop icon never actually wore the shirt to troll the Ravens, it was just an editing trick by ESPN. In fact, she has never worn anything to actively oppose any other team. She is usually in the luxury box with some sort of Chiefs apparel to cheer on Travis Kelce and the rest of the team.

What is the Chiefs' record with Taylor Swift in attendance?

The Kansas City Chiefs have now played 20 games during the 2023 NFL season, including their three victories during the playoffs. Taylor Swift has reportedly been spotted in attendance for 12 of them and has been somewhat of a good luck charm for the team.

They have an excellent 9-3 record in those 12 games, including two wins as a road underdog in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. They are likely hoping she will be able to attend their final game this season when take on the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.