"Did you threaten them?" - Travis Kelce passes sarcastic jabs as Jason Kelce reveals BTS of NFL's failed attempt to ban "tush push"

Travis Kelce's playful interrogation of his brother Jason Kelce revealed the behind-the-scenes drama from the NFL owners' meeting. It was where the league failed to ban Philadelphia's signature "tush push" play.

Travis serves as co-host of the "New Heights" podcast alongside Jason, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

The conversation took place during Wednesday's episode, recorded after Jason attended the NFL owners' meeting in Minneapolis on May 21. Travis opened the discussion by celebrating his brother's role in saving the controversial play.

"Last week, the NFL owners voted, and the vote to ban the 'tush push' failed," Travis said (02:03). "Jason, did you stand outside the courthouse with a sign that said 'Tush my push,' like I asked? Tush my push? What did you do? Did you threaten them? Did you threaten them with, like, something you would do if they banned the 'tush push?'"

Jason's presence at the meeting proved crucial in defeating the proposal that would have effectively banned the Eagles' version of the quarterback sneak. The Green Bay Packers authored the proposal, but it fell two votes short of the required 24 votes needed for passage.

Jason Kelce explains his diplomatic approach to NFL power brokers

Jason Kelce clarified his measured approach when dealing with the league's most powerful figures. He described his strategy for influencing the vote without overstepping boundaries.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie asked him to provide his perspective as someone who executed the play countless times.

"No, I did not want to piss off any one of these individuals of immense power," Kelce said on Wednesday, via 'New Heights.' "I was just there to offer my frame of reference on the tush — the pushing of."

Kelce's testimony helped dispel rumors that the play contributed to his retirement decision or caused him injuries. He argued that the "tush push" represented one of the safest plays in football, contradicting narratives that emerged about its danger.

The meeting featured passionate advocacy from Lurie, who spent nearly an hour defending the play before the owners' vote. According to a New York Times report from May 21, he called it "the safest play in the history of the game," and warned owners about putting quarterbacks at greater risk.

Kelce reflected on witnessing the NFL's legislative process firsthand, describing the experience as "awesome" despite the high-stakes nature of the debate. He marveled at being in a room filled with "hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth" while discussing football strategy.

The former Eagles center also debunked social media rumors suggesting he made someone cry during his defense of the play. Kelce emphasized that his approach remained respectful throughout the proceedings, despite the emotional nature of the debate.

The failed ban attempt represented a significant victory for Philadelphia, which perfected the play during Kelce's final seasons. The Eagles' social media team immediately celebrated the vote's outcome.

