Did Tom Brady win a National Championship at Michigan? Revisiting 7x Super Bowl champ's college career

After graduating from Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Tom Brady entered the college football scene in 1996 at Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines had 10 National Championships at that time.

As a member of Michigan's championship-winning squad in 1997 — which beat Washington State in the Rose Bowl — Brady again etched his name in history books.

However, as Brady had spent his first two years in college as a backup quarterback, QB1 Brian Griese led the Wolverines to an undefeated season that year. Brady only appeared in four games.

On Jan. 1, 2000, three years later, Brady led Michigan to a thrilling 35-34 win against Alabama in the Orange Bowl. This time, he did so the starting quarterback.

The QB rallied the team from two 14-point deficits in regular time by throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns. In overtime, he hit tight end Shawn Thompson with a 25-yard touchdown pass that won the game.

In the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday, Michigan beat Alabama 27–20 in overtime. Tom Brady recorded himself experiencing every emotion on camera.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who proudly attended Michigan, was obviously ecstatic with the outcome of the game. Michigan will participate in the National Championship game, thanks to that victory.

What was Tom Brady's record in college?

In his two seasons as Michigan's starting quarterback, Tom Brady put together a 20-5 record. However, they lost to Notre Dame and Syracuse in his first two collegiate football starts.

Brady played for the Wolverines from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of the squad that won the 1997 National Championship. One of the things that motivated him to improve as a senior was the competition he faced in 1998 and 1999 with Drew Henson for the starting quarterback position.

Following his collegiate career, the former New England Patriots quarterback amassed 4,773 passing yards, 30 scores and 17 interceptions.

Before a career that includes seven Super Bowl victories, he was selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall choice in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady etched a 23-year career worthy of being in the Greatest of all time in the NFL.