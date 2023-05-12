Did Tom Brady wreck his phone during Deflategate? NFL icon once dismissed 'disappointing' claims

In 2016, Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season for his role in "Deflategate." The investiagation concluded that Brady and the Patriots were caught deliberately deflating footballs, lowing the pressure of the balls used during their 45-7 victory over the Colts in the previous season's AFC Championship.

The NFL concluded that five of the 11 footballs used were measured below 11.0 pounds, being less than 90% of the officially mandated minimum pressure and a full two pounds below the claimed original inflation target.

During the investiagation, Brady reportedly destroyed his cell phone to hide evidence from the case. In the summer of 2015, Brady took to Facebook to address the rumors of him destroying his phone.

Brady said:

"I also disagree with yesterday's narrative surrounding my cellphone. I replaced my broken Samsung phone with a new iPhone 6 AFTER my attorneys made it clear to the NFL that my actual phone device would not be subjected to investigation under ANY circumstances.

"As a member of a union, I was under no obligation to set a new precedent going forward, nor was I made aware at any time during Mr. Wells investigation, that failing to subject my cell phone to investigation would result in ANY discipline."

Aside from Brady's suspension, the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft picks in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After being suspended for four games in 2016, Tom Brady and the Patriots won the Super Bowl

Tom Brady missed the first four games of the 2016 season due to serving his suspension for his role in Deflategate.

Brady played in 12 games and finished 11-1 as the starter for the season. He led New England to the Super Bowl where they faced the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots found themselves in early trouble as they trailed 28-3 in the first half but sparked a second-half comeback and won the game in overtime, 34-28.

The victory marked his fifth Super Bowl victory as the Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback win in Super Bowl history. Brady won two more Super Bowls in his career before retiring in 2023.

